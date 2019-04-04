Substance behind some leading Dem candidates called into question on 'MacCallum'

Former Democratic National Committee chairmanship candidate Jehmu Greene and Washington Examiner opinion editor Charlie Hurt both voiced concerns with some leading 2020 Dems in an appearance on “The Story with Martha MacCallum” on Thursday.

“My question to Mayor Pete [Buttigieg], to a lot of these you know almost running folks. Where's the substance?” Greene asked.

“You know we've seen from Kamala Harris a plan to give teachers a pay raise that they so desperately need. We've seen policy positions from Elizabeth Warren that go into just so much detail whether it's breaking up Facebook and other tech giants or universal child care.”

Greene took some of the more popular candidates to task for relying on personality rather than offering clearer plans for their presidencies.

“There's a real issue I have with the intention that Howard Schultz and some of these other ‘B’ brothers who are running on the Democratic side, the attention they get for the personality versus the substance,” Greene said, noting many of the male prospects have B’s in their name (Beto O'Rourke, Joe Biden, Peter Buttigieg, Bernie Sanders).

Hurt took the Democrats to task for their “fringe” policies and noted that President Trump seems very confident so far with the field taking shape (Biden, to be technical, has not yet officially declared his intent to run, but has been discussed alongside the official contenders.)

“You've got a party that is built on identity politics and for two old white guys to be sort of collecting the lion's share of the support at the moment is trouble,” Hurt said.

“You know Donald Trump looks at this field and he feels very confident because he sees these Democrats they're all falling over one another and trying to support things like open borders or reparations now or ...live-birth abortion, all these crazy things that are really fringe.”