Steve Bannon expected to surrender to prosecutors in New York, face new criminal indictment

Steve Bannon is expected to turn himself in to New York authorities in Manhattan on Thursday to face a new indictment connected to his "We Build the Wall."

The Washington Post, citing anonymous sources, reported that the state criminal case would resemble an earlier attempted federal prosecution, in which Bannon was accused of duping donors who gave money to fund a wall on the U.S. southern border.

Bannon, a former Trump senior adviser, was previously federally indicted for fraud in the private fundraising campaign.

Former President Trump pardoned Bannon on the federal charges before he left office in 2021. Bannon pleaded not guilty to the charges in 2020 before his pardon.

The details of the state indictment were sealed as of Tuesday, but the federal indictment accused Bannon and others of defrauding donors of the multi-million fundraising venture. Bannon was accused of illegally taking more than $1 million.

The "Soros-backed DA has now decided to pursue phony charges against me 60 days before the Midterm election because WarRoom is the major source of the MAGA grassroots movement," Bannon said in part in a statement obtained by Fox News.

"The SDNY did the exact same thing in August 2020 to try to take me out of the election," Bannon said, referring to his arrest months before Trump’s re-election loss.

He added, "This is nothing more than a partisan politicization of the criminal justice system."

He said he was proud to be a "leading voice" on protecting the border and warned, "They are coming after all of us, not only President Trump and myself. I am never going to stop fighting. In fact, I have not yet begun to fight. They will have to kill me first."

Bannon was convicted of contempt of Congress earlier this summer for refusing a subpoena from the Jan. 6 committee. He is scheduled to be sentenced in October and faces a minimum of 30 days in jail.

The Manhattan District Attorney's Office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Two other men involved in the "We Build the Wall" project pleaded guilty in April. They had been scheduled to be sentenced this week, but that was recently postponed to December. A third defendant’s trial ended in a mistrial in June after jurors said they could not reach a unanimous verdict.

