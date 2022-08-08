Steve Bannon on FBI Trump raid: 'This is about pure power politics'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Trump White House adviser Steve Bannon reacted to the FBI raiding former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home Monday on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

STEVE BANNON: I said we’re at a political and ideological war. They’ve weaponized the Justice Department – this had to be approved, going up to the White House to be approved. Absolutely. Anybody saying it didn’t is a liar. This had to go up through the chain of command, through Merrick Garland to Ron Klain, at least [FBI Director Christopher] Wray and these guys. This is about pure power politics. They’re scared to death about Trump. They’re absolutely petrified terrified that he’ll announce in a couple of weeks, win the Republican nomination and win the White House.

We need a full investigation, cutting off appropriations to the FBI to get to the bottom of this, okay? This is going to continue on. The FBI right now is the Gestapo. The FBI is the Gestapo, whether it’s out in Colorado, putting a gold star mother in chains, Peter Navarro in chains. It's absolutely obscene. This is insanity. We need to fight fire with fire and the way to do that is to win elections, win them overwhelmingly and then use the appropriations process to choke down the FBI and choke down the Justice Department and get to the bottom of who approved this. This is so outrageous it needs to be investigated.

