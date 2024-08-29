Expand / Collapse search
HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

Stefanik says Harris joint interview with Walz is 'offensive to all women'

Harris, who hasn't held a press conference in 39 days, to sit with Walz for a pre-taped interview airing at 9 p.m. ET

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
Published
Charlamagne Tha God calls on VP Harris to talk about policy in upcoming interview

Charlamagne Tha God said Wednesday that Vice President Kamala Harris needed to talk about policy every chance she gets, in order to win over undecided voters.

House GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., is joining the wave of critics going after Vice President Kamala Harris for holding her first 2024 campaign interview alongside her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

"It is absolutely unacceptable that the first and ONLY interview from Kamala Harris, the anointed Democrat nominee for President of the United States, is done jointly with Tim Walz," Stefanik said on Thursday.

"It is offensive to ALL women that Kamala has refused to sit for a solo interview when she is running to be commander-in-chief."

KAMALA HARRIS GRANTS FIRST INTERVIEW TO CNN AFTER WEEKS OF AVOIDING PRESS, TO BE JOINED BY TIM WALZ

Kamala Harris speaks at a teachers union event, left, Governor Walz before an American flag, right

Vice President Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz are getting heat for choosing to do their first interviews together. (Getty Images)

Harris and Walz are sitting down with CNN host Dana Bash for a pre-taped interview Thursday set to air at 9 p.m. ET. It will be both of their first interviews since becoming the Democrats' presidential ticket. 

It will be Harris' first formal interview since replacing President Biden at the top of the ticket 39 days ago. 

It comes after growing pressure on Harris to participate in an unscripted, on-the-record media event or press conference – something she has not done since becoming the nominee, save for a notable but brief gaggle with reporters earlier this month

Republicans have seized on her decision to have her first sit-down alongside Walz, arguing it shows Harris is not capable of defending her platform on her own.

CNN ANCHOR: DID HARRIS ‘WAIT TOO LONG’ TO SCHEDULE HER FIRST INTERVIEW?

Faith and Freedom Coalition

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., was among the Republicans piling on Harris. (Faith and Freedom Coalition )

Stefanik also accused the media of complicity, continuing her statement, "The Democrats’ stenographers in the mainstream media just blindly regurgitate the talking points provided to them directly by the Kamala Harris campaign."

"Kamala Harris and her entire campaign is an affront to the American people," she said.

Harris campaign spokesperson Lauren Hitt responded to Stefanik's statement, saying, "For at least 20 years, every ticket, Republican and Democrat, sat for a joint interview. The only exception was when Donald Trump walked out of his joint interview four years ago with 60 Minutes' Lesley Stahl, because he couldn't handle her holding him accountable on his extreme, unpopular record."

Fox News Digital reached out to the Trump campaign for a response.

AP PANNED FOR SAYING HARRIS IS ‘HAVING IT BOTH WAYS’ AS A SITTING VP, CHANGE CANDIDATE: ‘YOU’RE LETTING HER'

Trump at Arizona rally

The Harris campaign responded with a shot at former President Trump. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Meanwhile, some journalists are also skeptical of the campaign's decision

Former CBS News White House correspondent Mark Knoller wrote on X, "Should CNN have insisted on a one-on-one interview with Harris and turned down a joint interview with Harris and Walz? Too tough to walk away from. But first question to Harris ought to be why [she] couldn’t appear solo."

It's not unusual for presidential candidates and their running mates to do joint interviews – a fact that Harris allies have repeatedly utilized in her defense.

Politico Playbook quoted a campaign official who responded to the uproar with a list of joint interviews by a presidential ticket going back two decades, telling the outlet, "Obviously she will do solo interviews, too."

