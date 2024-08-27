VP Harris mocked for being 'too scared' to do interview without Walz: 'She simply cannot be left unattended'

The announcement that Vice President Kamala Harris’ first formal sit-down interview as a 2024 presidential candidate would be done with her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, by her side was met with mockery online.

CNN revealed Tuesday Dana Bash would be taping a joint interview with Harris and Walz as they campaign in Georgia on Thursday to be broadcast that night.

It will mark the first time Harris has given a formal interview to the press since President Biden stepped out of the race and she became the nominee 38 days ago.

However, the news that Harris’ first interview would be alongside Walz, and with a sympathetic host and network, was seen as an admission that the vice president infamous for her word salads is "incapable" of doing an extended media appearance on her own.

Josh Hawley's communications director Abigail Jackson wrote, "Kamala needs to do a live, unedited, solo press conference. She wants to be commander-in-chief and she’s too scared to do an interview without Tim Walz by her side? Girl power, amirite."

"Joe Biden can’t get into a car or up a flight of stairs without a handler, and apparently Kamala Harris can’t even talk to a CNN reporter by herself. Embarrassing," The Federalist co-founder Sean Davis commented.

Mediaite writer Caleb Howe joked that the ticket would be asked, "WHAT WOULD YOU SAY HAS MUTUALLY ENCHANTED YOU BOTH ABOUT BEING THE NOMINEES."

"LOL, a joint interview. She simply cannot be left unattended," National Review writer Jeff Behar wrote before adding, "To quote a colleague at NR: Tim Walz is apparently Kamala Harris's ‘emotional support midwesterner.’"

"When is the first interview with just Kamala? Never?" American Commitment President Phil Kerpen exclaimed.

Fox News contributor Katie Pavlich wrote, "The woman who wants to be the first female president of the United States can’t do an interview on her own? Interesting…and embarrassing."

"Why does he need to be there?" The Spectator contributing editor Stephen Miller questioned.

"The entire interview needs to be released — unedited," conservative commentator Steve Guest wrote.

In a comment to Fox News Digital, MRC Free Speech America vice president Dan Schneider dismissed the announcement, arguing Harris would never have "a real interview with a real journalist" on actual policy issues.

"Kamala Harris is still avoiding the press. She's going to be interviewing with Dana Bash. Dana Bash, who is sort of notorious for repeating softball questions to candidates who agree with her political worldview and then, of course, being very harsh and asking a lot of questions to people on the right who have different points of view. But we all knew that Kamala Harris was eventually going to do essentially a fake interview with a very sympathetic interviewer. And so, Dana Bash got the nod," Schneider said.

He added, "The media should be boycotting anything Kamala Harris until she has an actual press conference. The media could force her into behaving like an actual candidate for public office instead of an entertainer seeking stardom in the next role. And that's how she's behaving now. She’s just trying to become a star."

