Stefanik plots GOP path to dismantle deep state, expose Biden corruption at CPAC: 'One of the toughest fights'

EXCLUSIVE: House Republican Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik is heading into the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) for the purpose of touting the new GOP majority in the House's first major accomplishments – including tackling the "deep state" and exposing corruption in Biden administration agencies.

According to excerpts of her remarks first obtained by Fox News Digital, Stefanik will say protecting the "fabric of America" from the radical Left and the Biden administration "will be one of the toughest fights we face as protectors of our sacred Republic."

"Friends, the fabric of America is under attack by the radical Left, their loyal stenographers in the mainstream media, and the failed and corrupt leadership of Joe Biden," she will say. "We need patriots like you across America to save our great Republic."

"Believe me, I know firsthand that the Left, the entire corrupt Democrat ecosystem, and vicious Never Trumpers will smear, threaten, cancel, lie, and do anything to try to silence us and suppress the will of the American people," her remarks say.

Stefanik is the only member of GOP leadership in the House and Senate to speak at CPAC this year. She is also the only leadership Republican who has endorsed former President Donald Trump in his 2024 re-election bid.

The New York Republican will reiterate her support for Trump by asking CPAC attendees to cast their vote for the former president in 2024.

"We see past the Left’s politics of personal destruction, we have exposed the corrupt and complicit mainstream media, and we must take our country back in 2024 by re-electing President Donald J. Trump," Stefanik will state.

Stefanik will also praise her colleagues work to "defund and FIRE" Biden's "army" of 87,000 new employees, one of the first actions the GOP took in the majority.

She'll tout the creation of the new Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government "to take on the deep state, expose the rampant corruption in the DOJ and FBI, and protect our Constitutional rights which are under attack from corrupt federal bureaucrats and bureaucracies."

Other victories she plans to note in the majority's few weeks in power: exposing the Twitter Files and the FBI's "illegal suppression" of the Hunter Biden laptop story, establishment of the bipartisan Select Committee on Communist China and a new subcommittee to expose the origin of COVID.

She'll also praise House Speaker Kevin McCarthy for booting Democratic Reps. Adam Schiff off the House Intelligence Committee for his relationship with a Chinese spy, and expelling Ilhan Omar from the House Foreign Affairs Committee for her antisemitic comments.

Stefanik will speak Saturday afternoon at the conference, immediately before former President Trump.