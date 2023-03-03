Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Coronavirus
Published

Mike Pompeo celebrates 'vindication' that the 'damn' COVID virus came from China lab after FBI's admission

The FBI and Department of Energy admitted earlier this week that the lab leak theory was the 'most likely' origin of COVID

Brandon Gillespie
By Brandon Gillespie | Fox News
close
Mike Pompeo celebrates ‘vindication’ over ‘damn' COVID following FBI’s Chinese lab leak admission Video

Mike Pompeo celebrates ‘vindication’ over ‘damn' COVID following FBI’s Chinese lab leak admission

Former Secretary of State and rumored presidential candidate Mike Pompeo celebrated what he described as his "vindication" following the FBI's admission earlier this week that the coronavirus "most likely" originated from a Chinese lab leak.

Mike Pompeo, the former secretary of state and rumored 2024 presidential candidate, celebrated what he described as his "vindication" following the FBI's admission earlier this week that the coronavirus "most likely" originated from a Chinese lab leak.

Pompeo, who made the comments while speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference Friday, was one of the earliest proponents of the lab leak theory. He faced sharp backlash, along with other proponents of the theory, as well as the dismissal of his arguments by the Biden administration and mainstream media.

Mike Pompeo, former U.S. secretary of state, speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference in National Harbor, Md., Friday, March 3, 2023. 

Mike Pompeo, former U.S. secretary of state, speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference in National Harbor, Md., Friday, March 3, 2023.  (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"I'm not one for vindication, but this week it was good to see the Department of Energy finally conclude that the damn virus came from the lab in Wuhan," he said, referencing the Department of Energy joining the FBI in admitting the lab leak theory was the likely cause of the virus spreading.

COVID LAB LEAK THEORY APPEARS VINDICATED AFTER ENERGY DEPARTMENT REPORT: ‘THEY CENSORED US, TRASHED US’

"I, frankly, nearly lost my job. I nearly lost my job as secretary of state for publicly ripping into China over what happened — this COVID virus that they foisted on the entire world, killing millions and affecting every life in this room for years and years," Pompeo added.

This aerial view shows the P4 laboratory, center left, on the campus of the Wuhan Institute of Virology in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province May 27, 2020.

This aerial view shows the P4 laboratory, center left, on the campus of the Wuhan Institute of Virology in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province May 27, 2020. (Hector Retamal/AFP via Getty Images)

Pompeo touted his willingness not to toe the line of previous U.S. policy that he said was to avoid criticizing China. He pointed out he was right to suggest at the onset of the pandemic that the virus came from a Chinese lab despite the criticism he received.

GOVERNMENT-BACKED ‘DISINFORMATION’ GROUP UNDER FIRE FOR PUNISHING OUTLETS THAT REPORTED ON LAB LEAK THEORY

"Frankly, I was told to shut the heck up. But we should never shut the heck up when we're defending the United States of America and its people. It was wrong to praise the Chinese Communist Party when I went on TV in March of ‘20 … and said, ’I think this virus came from the laboratory,' was called racist and worse," he said.

Mike Pompeo speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference in National Harbor, Md., Friday, March 3, 2023. 

Mike Pompeo speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference in National Harbor, Md., Friday, March 3, 2023.  (Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"But the data was as clear then as it is today. And it's not that particular instance, but the idea of protecting America by speaking the truth that matters most."

Brandon Gillespie is an associate editor at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter at @brandon_cg.

More from Politics