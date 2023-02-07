State of the Union: Rep. Scott Perry invites pro-life activist Mark Houck as guest to presidential address

Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., announced that pro-life activist Mark Houck will be his guest to the State of the Union on Tuesday night.

Houck faced charges stemming from an Oct. 13, 2021 incident where the Department of Justice claimed that he "forcefully shoved" Philadelphia Planned Parenthood volunteer Bruce love, who's 72.

The pro-life activist was charged with violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act, which "makes it a federal crime to use force with the intent to injure, intimidate, and interfere with anyone because that person is a provider of reproductive health care."

Houck was acquitted by a Pennsylvania jury on Jan. 30. He was arrested in his home by several agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation in September 2022.

Perry said on Tuesday that Houck would be his guest to the State of the Union.

"Privileged to welcome my SOTU guest, Mark Houck, an innocent victim of @POTUS’s reprehensible abuse of power, whose only ‘crime’ was to use his God-given constitutional rights to protect his family, faith, and way of life. @POTUS should see the faces of those he seeks to destroy," Perry said in a tweet.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Perry said that Houck is a victim of the far left's abuse of power.

"Mark Houck and his family are innocent victims of the radical Left’s reprehensible abuse of power, which systematically seeks to destroy the lives of hard-working Americans whose only ‘crimes’ are using their God-given constitutional rights to protect their families, faith, and way of life. President Biden has weaponized the power of the federal government against anyone who thwarts his radical, Leftist agenda. He should see the faces of some of those Americans who have been relentlessly and unjustifiably persecuted by the same government sworn to protect their freedoms," Perry said.

Houck was facing a maximum prison sentence of 11 years and fines of up to $350,000 if convicted.

Fox News' Louis Casiano contributed to this report.