DHS urges Spanberger to hold illegal migrant charged in attempted rape, cites 25 prior charges

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FIRST ON FOX: Virginia Democratic Gov. Abigail Spanberger is being asked not to release yet another criminal illegal immigrant as Northern Virginia, a major suburb of Washington, D.C., continues to be rocked by a migrant crime spree.

Fox News Digital has learned that the Department of Homeland Security has asked Spanberger and "sanctuary politicians" in Arlington, Virginia, to honor a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainer on a Guatemalan illegal immigrant charged with attempted rape.

The illegal immigrant, Luzvin Orvando Garcia Moran, 28, faces charges of abduction of a person with intent to defile, sodomy by force or victim helplessness, and assault in connection with an attempted rape, according to DHS.

Local outlet ABC7 reported that Garcia Moran allegedly approached a woman waiting on a rideshare around 6 a.m. on Sunday and attempted to force himself on her. She attempted to escape multiple times but was grabbed, shoved against a wall, and assaulted. The outlet reported that two good Samaritans intervened to stop the assault but that the assailant escaped.

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Garcia Moran was arrested in connection to the assault and is being held without bond.

Since Arlington has several sanctuary policies limiting local cooperation with ICE, DHS said the agency lodged a detainer request with the Arlington County Jail to ensure that Garcia Moran is not released back into the community.

DHS said that Garcia Moran entered the U.S. illegally at an unknown date. Citing Arlington County Court records, the agency said he has "at least" 25 prior charges dating back to 2020, including nine counts of being intoxicated in public, assault and battery, disorderly conduct, attempting to disarm a law enforcement officer and several probation violations.

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This comes as Spanberger is facing mounting pressure from ICE and local citizens to reverse her executive order limiting cooperation with federal immigration authorities in the face of a slew of attacks and a sexual assault in nearby Fairfax County.

Recent crimes by illegal aliens in Fairfax County include multiple murders by stabbing, a baby killing and a string of gropings by an 18-year-old of minor girls at a high school. Illegal aliens committed 75 percent of the murders in Fairfax County thus far in 2026, according to DHS.

Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis charged that it is "Virginia's sanctuary policies [that] allowed this illegal alien to go on a crime spree."

"Despite prior arrests by law enforcement, this criminal was released from jail multiple times before he went on to commit this heinous rape," said Bis. "We are calling on Arlington County sanctuary politicians and Governor Abigail Spanberger to commit to not releasing this criminal from jail back into our communities."

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She asked, "How many more times must they release criminals into our neighborhoods to create more innocent victims?"

Fox News Digital reached out to Spanberger's office and Arlington County for comment.