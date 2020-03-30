Michigan state lawmaker dies; coronavirus suspected

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A state lawmaker in Michigan is suspected to have died of the coronavirus Sunday after being taken to the hospital for breathing problems, according to his mother.

The Associated Press reported that 44-year-old Michigan state Rep. Isaac Robinson's mother, former state Rep. Rose Mary C. Robinson, announced her son's death Sunday, which she suspected to be related to the coronavirus due to the nature of his symptoms.

"I called EMS, they took him to Receiving at 6 a.m. and he was dead by 11," the elder Robinson told Crain's Detroit, a local news publication, on Sunday.

Robinson, a Detroit Democrat, had apparently been suffering from coronavirus symptoms for days but initially refused to go to the hospital, according to his mother.

“He wouldn’t go to the hospital. I kept insisting the last three days,” she said, according to Crain's Detroit. “I kept saying, ‘You should go to the doctor, go to the hospital.’ Of course, he resisted.”

Most people can overcome coronavirus symptoms without being treated in a hospital. But in some patients, especially those with pre-existing health conditions and older patients, can experience severe respiratory complications that can lead to death.

"Rep. Isaac Robinson had a huge heart, a quick wit, and a genuine passion for the people," Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said of Robinson in a Sunday statement. "I am very sad to hear of his passing. He was a fierce advocate for Detroiters and people across Southeast Michigan. He dedicated his career to ensuring justice and security for those he served, and the impact he had on his community will continue to be felt for years to come."

Robinson held the same seat in the Michigan House of Representatives as his mother and was first elected in 2018. He had previously worked in a private law practice and was a political director for the local Teamsters union.

