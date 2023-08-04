Virginia poll shows DeSantis with better chance than Trump of beating Biden in 2024

As Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., and former President Donald Trump compete for the GOP nomination in 2024, a new survey suggests that the Florida governor has a greater chance at beating President Joe Biden among Virginians next cycle.

A Virginia Commonwealth University poll found that in a hypothetical 2024 matchup between the Republican nominee and Biden, who will be 82 at the time of the next election, respondents favored DeSantis over Trump.

In a 2022 rematch, 40% of respondents said they would vote for Trump, while 43% said they would vote for Biden.

When the competing candidates were DeSantis and Biden, the margin tightened, with both locking in 41% support.

The majority of respondents, 54%, said they disapprove of how Biden is currently handling his job as president.

Virginia, a state with two Democrat Senators, is also heading into a crucial statewide election.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin, R-Va., is facing a term limit, and although he has not announced any plans to run for the state's Senate seat, the poll suggested that 42% of respondents would support a bid from the governor, while 47% would vote for current Democrat Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va.

"Voters are showing no clear and distinct preference for Democrats or Republicans in elections, from the State House to the White House," former Governor of Virginia L. Douglas Wilder said alongside the polling results.

"This a continuing trend and should be a "wake-up call" to Democrats and Republicans. Voters are looking for leadership at all levels and want their voices heard," Wilder added. "The people are attuned to the issues impacting their lives, demanding that elected officials represent their interests, regardless of political party."

The survey was conducted from July 14 to 17 with a margin of error of 5.4 percentage points.

