State of the Union: Congress overwhelmingly eschews masks after CDC changes guidance

The verdict is in: masks are out.

President Biden’s first State of the Union of his presidency saw the overwhelming majority of Congress eschew their masks after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) changed their guidance on the subject this week.

Democrats across the country have been overwhelmingly behind mask mandates for the past year, though many reversed course once public opinion on face coverings soured.

Pelosi, the week of Biden’s congressional address, announced the lifting of the House’s mask mandate — something the Senate never implemented on the other side of the Capitol.

House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., was one of the few House Democrats wearing a mask, with fellow Democrat Senator John Ossoff of Georgia joining him.

A couple of Biden’s Cabinet secretaries also showed up to the State of the Union masked up, including United Nations Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield.