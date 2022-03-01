Expand / Collapse search
State of the Union
Published

State of the Union: Congress overwhelmingly eschews masks after CDC changes guidance

President Biden’s first State of the Union saw members of Congress go without masks

By Houston Keene | Fox News
WATCH: President Biden gives his State of the Union address as the Russia-Ukraine war intensifies Video

WATCH: President Biden gives his State of the Union address as the Russia-Ukraine war intensifies

The verdict is in: masks are out. 

President Biden’s first State of the Union of his presidency saw the overwhelming majority of Congress eschew their masks after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) changed their guidance on the subject this week. 

Democrats across the country have been overwhelmingly behind mask mandates for the past year, though many reversed course once public opinion on face coverings soured.

BIDEN SAYS ZELENSKYY ‘INSPIRES THE WORLD’ AMID BRUTAL RUSSIAN WAR ON UKRAINE

President Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the Capitol, Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Washington. (Win McNamee, Pool via AP)

President Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the Capitol, Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Washington. (Win McNamee, Pool via AP)

President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the Capitol, Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Washington as Vice President Kamala Harris and House speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., look on. (Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via AP)

President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the Capitol, Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Washington as Vice President Kamala Harris and House speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., look on. (Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via AP)

Pelosi, the week of Biden’s congressional address, announced the lifting of the House’s mask mandate — something the Senate never implemented on the other side of the Capitol.

House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., was one of the few House Democrats wearing a mask, with fellow Democrat Senator John Ossoff of Georgia joining him.

A couple of Biden’s Cabinet secretaries also showed up to the State of the Union masked up, including United Nations Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield. 

Houston Keene is a politics reporter for Fox News Digital.  Story tips can be sent to Houston.Keene@Fox.com and on Twitter: @HoustonKeene 

