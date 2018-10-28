State of the Midterms: Beto O'Rourke seeks to capitalize on endorsements, as governor's races shift right

Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke is touting his new endorsements from several leading Texas newspapers in his insurgent bid to unseat incumbent Sen. Ted Cruz, while the GOP makes apparent gains in several wild gubernatorial races.

On the heels of a rally hosted by President Trump last week, Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker has pulled to within striking distance of Democrat Tony Evers, with Cook Political Report now declaring the race a toss-up that might turn on Walker's superior political organization. Fox News rates the contest as lean Democrat, and RealClearPolitics polling average gives Evers a 3.6 point edge, down from 6.3 in August. High-profile Democrats have also poured into the state in recent days, as Walker continues to cut into Evers' lead.

In Alaska, independent Gov. Bill Walker, who suspended his campaign earlier this month and threw his support behind Democrat Mark Begich over Republican Mike Dunleavey, will stay on the ballot -- and Cook Political Report expects him to receive between 10 and 20 percent of the vote. The higher that number, the better for Dunleavey, who currently leads by approximately 4 points in a race Fox News classifies as a toss-up.

Democrats are, however, seeing surprising signs of hope in deep-red Oklahoma, where incumbent Republican Gov. Mary Fallin remains deeply unpopular, even as Fox News ranks the race as likely Republican. Polls show Republican candidate Kevin Stitt holding onto a sizable lead over Democrat Drew Edmondson, but owing largely to Fallin's poor track record in the state since taking office in 2011, Cook Political Report considers the state a toss-up.

The Senate continues to be favorable turf for Republicans, according to Fox News polling and the RealClearPolitics average, as the GOP benefits from a favorable map this year: Democrats are forced to defend 26 seats, including 10 states that President Trump won in 2016.

In Missouri, the RCP average now shows Republican Josh Hawley leading vulnerable incumbent Democrat Claire McCaskill by 1 point, based on a new poll Saturday by the Missouri Scout showing Hawley up by 4 points.

McCaskill, who has fought to portray herself as a mainstream candidate in a state Trump won by double digits in 2016, had consistently led in the race until July. But she has come under withering attacks from Hawley that she is a "party-line liberal," especially in light of her vote against Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Major polling metrics still paint a positive picture for Democrats in the House, where the overwhelming majority of competitive races are in GOP-held districts that went for Hillary Clinton.

But no trend appears inviolable with just days until the Nov. 6 midterms. In Texas, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, which backed Mitt Romney's 2012 presidential run, as well as Republican Sens. John Cornyn and Kay Bailey Hutchison, turned heads when it announced this weekend, "Cruz does not measure up. This office needs a reset."

The editorial board continued: "Only O’Rourke seems interested in making deals or finding middle ground. That is why the El Paso Democrat would make the best senator for Tarrant County’s future, and the future of Texas." The Star-Telegram is the leading newspaper in Tarrant County, the state's third-largest.

O'Rourke pointed to the endorsement in a tweet late Saturday, and his campaign has also advertised its support from the two largest newspapers in the state: The Houston Chronicle and the Dallas Morning News. The Chronicle endorsed Cruz in 2012, but the Dallas Morning news did not.

However, analysts have been tepid as to whether newspaper endorsements produce results for candidates. In 2016, Hillary Clinton received the backing of more than 90 percent of major newspaper editorial boards, including the Chronicle and the Dallas Morning News.

And polls continue to show a difficult path to victory for O'Rourke, who reaffirmed earlier this month he would vote to impeach President Trump. While the Cook Political Report rates the Texas Senate race as a toss-up, it acknowledges Cruz has an advantage in the campaign's final days.

The incumbent Republican is leading by nearly 7 points in the last RealClearPolitics average, despite O'Rourke's sizable fundraising advantage. O'Rourke has raised more than $70 million since entering the race in 2017, new federal election filings show, compared to the $40 million Cruz has generated since taking office in 2013.