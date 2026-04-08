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The Squad

Squad member Summer Lee calls 'upper class' the 'enemy' at El-Sayed rally

The rally boosted Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed, who is backed by Sen. Bernie Sanders

By Adam Pack Fox News
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Michigan Democrat grilled over rally with anti-Israel streamer who claims 'America deserved 9/11' Video

Michigan Democrat grilled over rally with anti-Israel streamer who claims 'America deserved 9/11'

Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed appeared with controversial anti-Israel streamer Hasan Piker, who claimed "America deserved 9/11" and condoned the October 7 attacks. Fox News contributor Miranda Devine criticized the progressive politician for political opportunism, arguing that such appearances normalize radical views. She raises concerns about the streamer's unverified online followers and the spread of anti-American discourse.

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Rep. Summer Lee, D-Pa., suggested that higher-earning Americans were the real "enemy" during a campaign rally headlined by a far-left social media influencer on Tuesday.

"I see other people who are fighting like hell to make you feel like your enemy is sitting next to you," Lee said in a video posted by The Washington Free Beacon. "That your enemy is somebody who worships differently than you are, or looks differently than you are, comes from a different socioeconomic background than you, unless they are the upper class."

"They only have the politics of fear and division and destruction and disruption. They need us to keep our focus away from the people who have participated in the biggest sex trafficking ring in our country," Lee continued, appearing to reference the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. "I need you to instead lead and learn and live in your power."

Lee, a left-wing lawmaker affiliated with "the Squad," made the remarks during a campaign event she participated in to boost Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., another "Squad" member who is supporting El-Sayed, was in attendance.

Rep. Summer Lee questioning witnesses during a roundtable discussion in Washington, D.C.

Rep. Summer Lee (D-PA) questions witnesses during a roundtable discussion on Supreme Court Ethics conducted by Democrats of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee at the Rayburn House Office Building on June 11, 2024 in Washington, DC (Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Court Accountability)

ILLINOIS DEMOCRAT CONDEMNS PARTY MEMBERS RALLYING WITH FAR-LEFT STREAMER HASAN PIKER

El-Sayed, who is running with the backing of Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., is viewed as the most progressive candidate in the state’s three-way Democratic primary.

Twitch streamer Hasan Piker, who once said "America deserved 9/11," headlined the rally. Piker has also drawn backlash from both parties over his comments on the Oct. 7 attacks on Israel, the Israeli government and the Chinese Communist Party, which critics have called antisemitic and anti-American.

Lee, who has repeatedly advocated for pro-Palestinian causes, doubled down on her decision to appear at the campaign event with Piker in a statement obtained by the outlet City & State Pennsylvania.

"At a moment when Donald Trump is threatening catastrophic violence against Iran and saying ‘a whole civilization will die tonight,’ our priorities are deeply out of step if this is what some choose to focus on," Lee said in a statement, referring to the president’s comments on Truth Social on Tuesday. "We need to invite young people in, take them seriously, and recognize that our politics are strongest when everyday people have a real hand in shaping them."

"If reporters have questions about Hasan Piker’s statements, they should ask Hasan Piker," Lee added.

El-Sayed also sought to distance himself from Piker’s statements during an interview on "Fox & Friends" on Tuesday.

Abdul El Sayed, left, pictured alongside Hasan Piker, right.

Abdul El Sayed, left, pictured alongside Hasan Piker, right. (Evan Cobb for The Washington Post via Getty Images; Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic)

WHO IS HASAN PIKER? MEET THE FAR-LEFT STREAMER WHO IS STIRRING UP CONTROVERSY ONLINE AND DIVIDING DEMOCRATS

 "Of course I oppose rape. Of course I don't think 9/11 was justified," El-Sayed said. "[Just] because you appear with somebody doesn't mean you agree with them on everything."

El-Sayed also floated Lee as a potential leftist challenger to Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., if he decides to seek reelection in 2028. Fetterman has faced criticism from some Pennsylvania Democrats for voting with Republicans to support Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin’s confirmation, among other instances where he has crossed party lines.

Rep. Haley Stevens, D-Mich., and State Sen. Mallory McMorrow, D-Mich., El-Sayed’s primary opponents, sharply criticized his decision to campaign with Piker.

Rep. Summer Lee embracing Rep. Rashida Tlaib in the House Chamber during State of the Union address

(L-R) US Representative Summer Lee, Democrat of Pennsylvania, embraces US Representative Rashida Tlaib, Democrat of Michigan, as US President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address in the House Chamber of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on March 7, 2024. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images) (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP)

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"It is unacceptable for a candidate wanting to represent all Michiganders to campaign with Hasan Piker, a person who is unapologetic about a career of making hurtful and anti-Semitic comments," Stevens said in a statement. "With all that's at stake in this election, we should be focused on the challenges Michiganders are facing and how to fight for them."

Fox News Digital reached out to Lee’s office for comment.

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