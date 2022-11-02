'Squad'-backed Summer Lee projected winner in Pennsylvania contest

The Associated Press projects that Democratic state Rep. Summer Lee will defeat GOP challenger Mike Doyle in the race for Pennsylvania’s newly created 12th District, becoming the first Black woman to represent Pennsylvania in Congress.

Lee is a former civil rights attorney currently serving as a state representative for Pennsylvania’s 34th House District. She was the first Black woman to be elected to Pennsylvania’s state legislature.

Lee supports erasing all student debt, ending the filibuster and packing the Supreme Court, viewpoints that align heavily with the progressive group of House Democrats labeled "the Squad." The Democrat socialist was backed by Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., in her House race.

Republican opponent Doyle shares a name with the Democrat who currently holds the seat, current Rep. Mike Doyle, D-Pa., who announced his retirement at the end of this term — confusing many voters.

The campaign site for the Republican Doyle included the hashtag #TheRightMike, but Democratic Rep. Doyle clarified: "My name is on the ballot, but it's not me."

Doyle is pro-life, with exceptions for rape, the health or life of the mother, and incest, while Lee "oppose[s] all bans on abortion."

The economy was featured heavily throughout the election cycle, with Doyle declaring that his number one priority will be "getting the out-of-control spending under control."

Lee significantly outraised Doyle, receiving $1.41 million, as opposed to Doyle's $173,132.

District 18 was redrawn after the once-in-a-decade census and a large portion of it now falls within the new boundaries of the 12th District.

Fox News' Alexandra Orbuch contributed to this report.