Sotomayor mispronounces Kamala Harris' name – Twitter reacts

Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor on Wednesday botched the pronunciation of Kamala Harris’ name during her swearing-in as the nation’s next Vice President – and the Twittersphere was quick to pounce on the mistake.

While administering the oath of office – "I, Kamala Devis Harris…" – Sotomayor put the emphasis on the second syllable of Kamala, rather than on the first.

Harris, 56, repeated the oath, but with the proper pronunciation of her name, placing the emphasis on the first syllable of Kamala.

"So, in this historic moment and the greatest achievement of this woman’s career, Sotomayor mispronounces Vice President’s Kamala Harris’s name," one Twitter user wrote.

"tfw sotomayor mispronounces your name during your swearing in," wrote another.

"Oooof. Sotomayor mispronounces Kamala’s first name. How does that happen?" read another tweet.

KAMALA HARRIS, HILLARY CLINTON, MICHELLE OBAMA WEAR PURPLE AT BIDEN INAUGURATION

The mistake evoked the memory of former President Barack Obama’s first inauguration when Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts accidentally cited the 35-word oath out of order.

To quell any doubt that the mistake invalidated Obama’s presidency, he and Roberts held an additional swearing-in ceremony the next day without any mistakes. It was not immediately clear whether Harris or Sotomayor would make a similar move.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Harris made history Wednesday as the nation’s first female vice president – and the first Black woman and person of South Asian descent to hold the position.