New York City

Some wealthy New York elites surprisingly back NYC socialist candidate who wants to tax them more

Some Wall Street investors and business owners are flocking to Mamdani despite his radical wealth redistribution agenda

NY congresswoman accuses Mamdani of wanting to make NYC a 'communist Cuba' Video

NY congresswoman accuses Mamdani of wanting to make NYC a 'communist Cuba'

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., tells 'The Big Weekend Show' how dangerous she believes Democratic NYC mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani would be for the city.

Despite his socialist proposals, New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani has several millionaires backing his candidacy amid his calls to tax the wealthy to fund expansive social programs.

James Hueston, a 27-year-old venture capitalist, is part of a group called the Mamdani Millionaires in a Wall Street Journal piece published Monday. 

"In my eyes, I should absolutely be paying my fair share for the people that need it," Hueston told the newspaper. "I don’t think that he’s increasing taxation for the sake of it. I think that he’s doing it to fund very explicitly good policies."

Zohran Mamdani speaks during a rally

Democrat mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani speaks during a rally at the Hotel & Gaming Trades Council headquarters in New York, Wednesday, July 2, 2025. (Richard Drew/AP Photo)

Voting data showed that about a third of the city’s wealthiest residents supported Mamdani in the primary, the New York Post reported. Many donors, some from Wall Street and large law firms, have remained anonymous.

Other high-earning supporters of Mamdani include Ahmed Haque, the founder and CEO of consulting firm Didactic Labs. 

"For immigrants coming to this country, these small businesses represent the single path for upward mobility that they have," he said. 

Bradley Tusk, a venture capitalist who ran Michael Bloomberg’s third campaign for mayor of New York City, wrote on LinkedIn that New Yorkers should "do what we can to help him succeed."

Zohran Mamdani at a campaign rally

Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani takes the stage at his primary election party. Many wealthy New Yorkers have backed his candidacy.  (Heather Khalifa/AP Photo)

In an Instagram post, Keith McNally, owner of Balthazar, a French restaurant, called Mamdani "fantastic." 

"More so, when my affluent, paranoid friends tell me Mamdani’s dangerous," he wrote. 

Kathy Wylde, president of the Partnership for New York City, a major business group, told The Journal that she met with Mandani in September, long before his candidacy was taken seriously. 

"I’m not in favor of government taking over your business," Wylde recalled him telling her.

NYC Mayor Eric Adams calls democratic socialist opponent an 'academic elitist' Video

She added that "he has already acknowledged that the housing crisis is only going to be addressed if there’s an increase in private supply. So he’s not just talking about social or socialized housing solutions."

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.