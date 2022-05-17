Should Congress spend time discussing UFOs? Americans weigh in

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Americans in Washington, D.C., shared their thoughts on UFOs and whether Congress should spend time discussing them.

"I'm convinced that what they're seeing are domestic or earthly high-performance military top secret stuff," one man, Berry, told Fox News.

The Pentagon showed declassified photos and video of UFOs before a congressional subcommittee Tuesday morning. It was the first public hearing on the matter in 50 years.

An Argentinian told Fox News he saw a UFO in his home country.

"I think there's something out there," another man, Mark, said. "What they are, I don't really know.

"But I guess that's what that means, right?" he continued. "Unidentified Flying Object"

One video played during the congressional hearing showed a small object fly by a military pilot. Another showed glowing triangles.

Deputy Director of Naval Intelligence Scott Bray told the House Intelligence subcommittee he didn’t have an explanation for the first video, but said the glowing triangles were eventually identified as unmanned aerial vehicles.

But several Americans who spoke with Fox News weren’t confident the hearing was the best use of Congress’ time.

"I think they have other stuff they should be worrying about right now," one woman who said she thinks she believes in UFOs Fox News.

Another woman said: "It doesn’t seem to be the best use of resources."

She said she doesn’t believe in UFOs.

But one woman saw reasoning behind the hearing before the Counterterrorism, Counterintelligence, and Counterproliferation Subcommittee.

"I guess it's important," she said. "You know, if something's bound to happen, we never know."

"Who knows what's out there," the woman, who said she believes in UFOs, added.

One woman, Beth, said it’s possible UFOs are real and saw value in the congressional hearing, at least to some extent.

"Maybe not priority one for the agenda, but you know, the truth is out there," Beth told Fox News.