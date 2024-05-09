Shots fired at Border Patrol agents investigated as ‘assault on a federal officer’: FBI

Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. Please enter a valid email address.

U.S. Border Patrol agents came under fire while working on the southern border from gunmen operating inside Mexico, according to various officials.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) confirmed to Fox News that shots were fired from the Mexican side of the El Paso, Texas sector on Wednesday afternoon. The CBP said that agents were involved in a "use of force incident while responding to reports of shots fired near the border in the Ysleta Station area of responsibility in Texas." Sources confirmed that CBP agents returned fire.

The FBI later confirmed the shooting in a statement to Fox News, saying it happened "by the Ysleta USBP Station – Lopez Gate" and that their agents are investigating it as an "assault on federal agents."

"FBI El Paso was notified of the May 8th shooting that occurred by the Ysleta USBP Station – Lopez Gate. The FBI El Paso Violent Crime Task Force and the FBI Evidence Recovery Team were deployed to collect evidence at the crime scene.," the FBI said. "The FBI El Paso’s Violent Crime Task Force is working closely with the U.S. Custom and Border Protection’s Office of Professional Responsibility on this assault on a federal officer investigation. As this is an ongoing investigation, no further details may be given at this time."

MASSIVE NUMBER OF MIGRANTS FROM THIS FOREIGN ADVERSARY ARE ILLEGALLY ENTERING US

CBP said that no agents were injured during the incident and that an investigation is underway.

"There are no reported injuries at this time," the CBP said in a statement. "The incident is under review by Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Professional Responsibility."

The shocking incident is not the first time agents have come under fire during a patrol.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF THE BORDER SECURITY CRISIS

The CBP said that this was the second incident in recent weeks.

The incident comes as tens of thousands of illegal immigrants have evaded Border Patrol so far this fiscal year.

According to Customs and Border Protection (CBP) sources, there have been 175,000 "known getaways," meaning illegal immigrants who have evaded Border Patrol agents but have been picked up by other forms of surveillance but not apprehended, since the fiscal year began in October.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

That means there have been an average of nearly 800 gotaways each day at the border.

Get the latest updates on the ongoing border crisis from the Fox News Digital immigration hub.

Fox News Digital's Adam Shaw contributed to this report.