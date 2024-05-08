Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Border security

'In the crosshairs': Massive number of migrants from this foreign adversary are illegally entering US

The number of Chinese nationals is set to break records this fiscal year

Adam Shaw By Adam Shaw , Bill Melugin Fox News
Published
close
Chinese launderers working with Mexican cartels: officials Video

Chinese launderers working with Mexican cartels: officials

Chinese money laundering launderers enable Mexican cartels’ "unlawful agenda," a Drug Enforcement Administration official testified Tuesday.

There were more than 1,000 apprehensions of Chinese nationals crossing the U.S. border illegally in the last week, a Customs and Border Protection (CBP) source tells Fox News.

Border Patrol agents apprehended 1,026 Chinese nationals in the last week alone, the source said. Of those, 98.5% were caught in the San Diego Sector.

San Diego saw 1,011 encounters, Yuma Sector saw 10, while there were two in El Centro Sector and two at the northern border. There were no apprehensions of Chinese nationals in Texas.

BORDER PATROL SECTOR STOPS HUNDREDS OF CHINESE ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS IN JUST TWO DAYS AS NUMBERS SOAR

Chinese migrants speak to a border patrol officer before being processed

A Chinese migrant speaks to a border patrol officer before being processed after crossing the Rio Grande into the U.S. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

The latest numbers come as the border has seen a dramatic increase in the numbers of Chinese nationals, a trend that has raised national security concerns and fears of espionage from some Republicans.

The San Diego Sector saw more than 200 encounters in two separate days last week. On Thursday, agents encountered 223 migrants, after encountering 262 on Wednesday.

That means that more Chinese illegal immigrants crossed illegally into the sector in two days than across the entire southern border in all of FY 21 – when 342 migrants were encountered.

Overall, across the border, numbers have increased dramatically since FY 21. There were 1,970 encounters in FY 2022, over 24,000 in FY 2023 and so far there have been over 24,200 encounters so far this fiscal year.

Some Republicans have raised concern about the possibility of espionage from those coming across the border. Recently, House Republicans warned that the Chinese Communist Party "wants the chaos and devastation" that comes from fentanyl coming in to the U.S. Illicit fentanyl is primarily made using Chinese precursors by Mexican cartels and then moved across the southern land border.

ICE CHIEF SAYS THIS FOREIGN ADVERSARY ISN'T TAKING BACK ITS ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS

Chinese migrants border

Chinese migrants attempting to cross into the U.S. from Mexico are detained by Customs and Border Protection on Nov. 11, 2023, in Jacumba, California. (Nick Ut/Getty Images)

Brandon Judd, president of the National Border Patrol Council, which represents all rank-and-file Border Patrol agents nationwide, told Fox News earlier this year that the majority of the Chinese border crossers are single adult males of military age.

"That is a very scary prospect. We know that China does not like us. We know that we are in the crosshairs of China," he said. "And they are exporting so many people to our country, and you have to really fear about that."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF THE BORDER SECURITY CRISIS

Griff Jenkins: Chinese migrants raising concerns for officials Video

At a recent House Appropriations Committee hearing, acting ICE Director Patrick Lechleitner was asked by Rep. John Rutherford, R-Fla., to identify the top countries that are the most difficult to return nationals to when deported from the U.S. – and including China in that list.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We've got Bhutan, top of the list there, Cambodia, they've been challenging, the People’s Republic of China, although we’ve had some recent cautiously optimistic progress with the Chinese, so I want to say it’s moving in the right direction there."

Adam Shaw is a politics reporter for Fox News Digital, primarily covering immigration and border security.

He can be reached at adam.shaw2@fox.com or on Twitter.

More from Politics