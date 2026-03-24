Sherrill flexes political muscle in midterm battle between moderate Democrats and progressives

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New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill is taking her political star power among Democrats across the country in a midterm power play.

Sherrill, one of the Democratic Party's biggest winners in last year's elections, is launching a new political committee to boost fellow moderates in the party who are running in this year's elections.

The move by Sherrill, who also plans to head out on the campaign trail later this year as part of her effort to help fellow Democrats, comes amid ongoing face-offs between moderates and progressives in the party's 2026 primary showdowns.

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Sherrill is a U.S. Naval Academy graduate who spent more than nine years on active duty in the Navy as a helicopter pilot and later served as a federal prosecutor before winning election and re-election to Congress four times.

She defeated Republican nominee Jack Ciattarelli in November's gubernatorial election. And she made history as the first female Democrat elected governor of blue-leaning New Jersey.

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Sherrill, who ran as a moderate, topped Ciattarelli by more than 14 points, which was a much larger than expected margin in a race where the final public opinion polls indicated a significantly closer contest.

The governor's new group, named "Mission to Deliver PAC," is a federal political action committee that will support candidates running in both federal and statewide races, according to a release shared with Fox News Digital. News of the PAC was first reported earlier Tuesday by Axios.

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"Americans are sick and tired of the status quo, and they want leaders who are ready to take on the tough missions to make their lives better and protect our fundamental freedoms," Sherrill emphasized in a statement.

Democrats are aiming to win back the House and Senate majorities in the midterm elections, as Republicans battle stiff political headwinds as the party in power in the nation's capital traditionally loses seats in the midterm elections. The GOP is also facing a rough political climate fueled by economic concerns amid persistent inflation and President Donald Trump's underwater approval ratings.

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"The 2026 midterms are a critical moment as we look to stand up to the Trump administration’s reckless policies that are driving up costs and threatening our shared values as Americans," Sherrill argued. "Our race in 2025 charted what a different path forward looks like, and I’m ready to support candidates who share that same sense of service and the urgency to take action."