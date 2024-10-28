'She is endangering the life of Donald J. Trump,' Vance fires back at VP Harris' 'Nazi' comparison

Republican VP candidate JD Vance fired back at VP Kamala Harris' comments during a Wisconsin campaign stop Monday after she likened former President Trump to a "fascist" leader. Meanwhile, other Democrats and liberal outlets on Sunday compared the Madison Square Garden rally to a "Nazi" event.

"She is a disgrace. She is endangering the life of Donald J. Trump, and we are going to send her back to California, where she belongs. And with that, let's have a few questions from the media," Vance told a crowd of supporters Monday as cheers erupted.

"And how dare Kamala Harris call her fellow citizens Nazis for loving this country enough to call her a bad vice president," Vance railed. "And that's exactly what she is. How dare Kamala Harris call her fellow citizens racists for not wanting their their communities overwhelmed with fentanyl? How dare Kamala Harris call parents bad people for wanting their children to grow up in safe neighborhoods? How dare Kamala Harris call the American people bad for wanting an economy where they could afford to buy groceries and afford to put a nice roof over the heads of their children?"

MEDIA, DEMS COMPARE HISTORIC TRUMP MSG RALLY TO 'NAZI' EVENT, IGNORE DEMOCRAT EVENTS HELD THERE

Vance's comments came after Harris said Trump "fans the fuel of hatred" in response to questions from a reporter before boarding Air Force Two on Monday regarding comparisons made to the 1939 Nazi rally held at Madison Square Garden, as well as a joke made about Puerto Rico by comedian Tony Hinchcliffe during the event.

"This is not new about him, by the way. What he did last night is not a discovery. It is just more of the same, and it may be more vivid than usual," Harris said. "Donald Trump spends full-time trying to make Americans point their finger at each other."

TRUMP, POWERHOUSE GUESTS ROCK PACKED MSG WITH HISTORIC RALLY

MSNBC edited clips of the Ku Klux Klan rally held at Madison Square Garden on Sunday as the Trump rally was taking place, likening the Republican frontrunner to a "fascist" leader and the rally something out of Adolf Hitler's playbook.

"But that jamboree happening right now, you see it there on your screen in that place, is particularly chilling because in 1939, more than 20,000 supporters of a different fascist leader, Adolf Hitler, packed the Garden for a so-called pro-America rally," MSNBC host Jonathan Capehart said on air.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The election is just one week away, meanwhile USA TODAY/Suffolk University poll released Monday found Trump and Harris neck and neck in Wisconsin, 48% to 47%, respectively, from a statewide poll of 500 likely voters. The razor-thin results fell within the margin of error of 4.4 percentage points.

There are other Democratic politicians who have courted votes at the Garden prior to Trump's battle cry just a week before the election.

In 1924, the Democratic National Convention at Madison Square Garden was a pivotal moment in U.S. political history, marked by intense factionalism and the upfront influence of the KKK. Several Democratic candidates that year had ties to or sympathies with the KKK.

In 1980, the DNC nominated President Jimmy Carter and Vice President Walter Mondale for re-election at the historic venue. Then, in 1992, Democratic candidate Bill Clinton was officially nominated as the party’s presidential candidate at the Garden.

Fox News Digital's Anders Hagerstrom and Stephen Storace contributed to this report.