Sexual predators, drug traffickers among ICE's 'worst of the worst' roundup in Virginia

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrests in Virginia have nearly tripled under President Donald Trump's leadership compared to the previous administration, prompting Homeland Security to call out some of the state's "worst of the worst" dangerous and violent offenders captured just last week in the state.

The undocumented immigrant offenders highlighted by DHS came from Central America and the Caribbean, including El Salvador, Nicaragua, Guatemala, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. Meanwhile, their crimes ranged from drug smuggling to domestic violence, rape, "carnal abuse," making terroristic threats, extortion and more.

"This past week, ICE took down sexual predators, drug traffickers, rapists, abusers and other violent thugs across the Commonwealth," said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. "These arrests underscore the reality of open border and sanctuary policies that allowed criminals around the world to come to America and roam free across our country. Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, the U.S. is closed to lawbreakers. We will continue to use every available tool to make America safe again."

MAJOR BLUE COUNTY IN HOT SEAT AFTER VIOLENT ILLEGAL ALIEN ARRESTED 10 TIMES FINALLY NABBED BY ICE

One of the offenders from Guatemala, Westher Antonio Jacobo Morales, was previously deported in 2016, but committed a felony when he chose to come back and re-enter illegally once again, according to DHS. Arrested last week by ICE officers in Richmond, Morales has a rap sheet that includes rape, extortion and violating a court order.

A second offender from Guatemala, Daniel Soc-Patzan, entered the country illegally in 2013 and was issued a final order of removal that same year. He was arrested last week by ICE officials in Richmond as well. According to DHS, Soc-Patzan has a rap sheet including multiple infractions for assault and aggravated domestic violence.

Meanwhile, another illegal immigrant criminal highlighted by DHS had a criminal history involving "carnal abuse" and sexual assault. That individual, Harvin Francisco Rivera-Diaz, was arrested last week in Richmond after illegally crossing the southern border from Nicaragua in 2022 under the former Biden administration.

Adolfo Flores Ramirez, an illegal immigrant from El Salvador, was arrested the same day, in Northern Virginia's Loudoun County. His criminal history included charges of driving under the influence, domestic violence and assault.

In addition to undocumented immigrants from Central America, ICE officials in Virginia picked up criminal illegal aliens from the Caribbean as well.

BIDEN-ERA ‘UNVETTED’ IMMIGRANTS NABBED AFTER VIRGINIA HIGHWAY GUNFIRE AS BORDER DEBATE HITS GOVERNOR'S RACE

One from Jamaica, Shannovan Emeil Facey, was issued a final order of removal in 2013 but has managed to stay in the United States until now after his arrest in Richmond. His criminal history includes drug smuggling, drug possession and weapons charges, according to DHS.

A second criminal illegal alien from the Caribbean included a man from the Dominican Republic who was arrested last week by ICE agents in Norfolk. The man, Elvin Tiburcio Mirambeaux, has a criminal history including making terroristic threats and drug possession.

Past "worst of the worst" roundups include arrests made in Los Angeles of illegal immigrant gang members, murderers and child predators.

For example, Mexican national Juan Carlos Marin-Hipolito was convicted of murder and sentenced to 50 years to life in prison, DHS said. Diego Fernandez-Martinez, also from Mexico, had convictions for carjacking, vehicle theft, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance for sales, robbery and prisoner in possession of a weapon, according to DHS, which noted he was also a member of the Surenos gang.

Meanwhile, a "worst of the worst" Halloween weekend roundup included arrests of criminal illegal aliens convicted of intercourse with a minor, sexual abuse, kidnapping, homicide and other serious crimes. DHS highlighted that 70% of ICE arrests are of criminal illegal aliens charged or convicted of a crime in the U.S., according to a statement to Fox News Digital.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

With multiple important statewide elections in Virginia looming, Fox News Digital reached out to Virginia candidates for governor and attorney general, including Democrat gubernatorial candidate Abigail Spanberger, Republican gubernatorial candidate Winsome Earle-Sears, Democrat Attorney General candidate Jay Jones and Republican Attorney General Jason Miyares, for comment on these recent arrests.

"Disobedience of the law has no place in Virginia. Attorney General Miyares has proven time and again that violent offenders, including those in our country illegally, will face swift and uncompromising justice when they harm innocent Virginians," representatives for Miyares said. "Jay Jones, on the other hand, would take our Commonwealth in the opposite direction. He intends to turn Virginia into a sanctuary state, tying the hands of law enforcement and endangering every law-abiding Virginian."

Jones, Spanberger and Sears didn't respond to Fox News Digital's requests for comment.

Fox News Digital's Landon Mion and Peter Pinedo contributed to this report.