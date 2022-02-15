Senator calls for Hillary Clinton accountability: 'They spied and they lied'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Florida GOP Sen. Rick Scott Tuesday demanded accountability from former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton after a court filing revealed lawyers for her presidential campaign allegedly paid a technology company to "infiltrate" servers belonging to Trump Tower and the White House to compile dirt on former President Trump related to Russia.

Scott also blasted the mainstream media for "parroting" the Democratic narrative that Trump engaged in Russian collusion, while a recent filing from Special Counsel John Durham found the Clinton campaign "actually spied on the President of the United States," he said.

"They spied and they lied," Scott said Tuesday at the Capitol. "We need accountability. We need accountability for the Clinton campaign."

Durham revealed in a court filing on Feb. 11 that techies working for the Clinton campaign were mining internet servers and data at the White House and Trump Tower for the purpose of gathering derogatory information about Trump. They were trying to establish an "inference" and "narrative" about Trump and Russia, the court filing said.

Scott also called for "accountability" for two House Democrats who helped lead the Russia collusion investigation into Trump.

"We need accountability for Adam Schiff and Jerry Nadler because they were complicit in this," Scott said. "So the media needs to start doing their job."

Asked for comment about Scott's remarks, a spokesperson for Schiff, Lauren French, told Fox News Digital: "We make a point of not responding to misinformation or the senators who spread it."

Special Counsel Robert Mueller found that Russians indeed interfered in the 2016 presidential election through a disinformation social media campaign and by hacking Democratic and Clinton campaign emails and publicly disseminating those materials through WikiLeaks. Mueller’s 448-page report identified links between Russians and Trump associates but ultimately did not find enough evidence that the Trump campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities.

Spokespeople for the Clinton campaign and Nadler did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Scott said it's important that Durham be allowed to complete his probe and has all the necessary resources from Attorney General Merrick Garland. Durham was tasked during the Trump administration in 2019 to investigate the origins of the FBI Russia investigation.

Scott also told Fox News Digital that he expects the Durham allegations into the Clinton campaign will get more attention when Republicans retake control of Congress and will therefore control the agenda.

"I think there will be overwhelming support to have a thorough investigation and get the facts," Scott told Fox News Digital Tuesday.