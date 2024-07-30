Senate unanimously condemns 'horrifying' Trump assassination attempt

FIRST ON FOX: Senate Republican Conference Chairman John Barrasso, R-Wyo., led a majority of the Senate in co-sponsoring a resolution to officially condemn the attempted assassination of former President Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania.

The resolution passed by unanimous consent in the upper chamber on Thursday, officially condemning the attempt on Trump's life, honoring "the victims who were killed and injured at the rally" and calling "for unity and civility in the United States."

The condemnation amassed 64 co-sponsors before its passage, notably including both Democratic Pennsylvania Sens. Bob Casey and John Fetterman, whose constituents were victims.

TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT: NEW TEXTS SHOW LOCAL POLICE SCRAMBLE TO ASSIST WITH COVERING RALLY

"On July 13, our nation witnessed a horrifying assassination attempt on President Trump. Our country was inches away from a catastrophic event that would have changed the course of our history," Barrasso said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "Today, the United States Senate came together in condemning this horrifying act against a former president and current Republican candidate for president.

"We also honor the life of a brave American, Corey Comperatore, who did not hesitate to give his life protecting his family. We honor David Dutch and James Copenhaver, who were both critically injured. Americans deserve to attend political events and exercise their rights without fear for their lives. Congress is determined to find answers and ensure this never happens again," he added.

LAWMAKERS ON TRUMP ASSASSINATION TASK FORCE SHARE RARE BIPARTISAN ‘COMMITMENT’; OMITTED REPS QUESTION ABSENCE

Majorities of both the Democratic caucus and Republican conference were among the co-sponsors of Barrasso's resolution.

It's also common for legislation, resolutions, and letters to be supported by more lawmakers than those who sign on. Scheduling conflicts and timing can play a role in senators' ability to join as a co-sponsor or signatory.

CORNYN DRIVES RECORD FUNDRAISING AS SENATE LEADER RACE TO SUCCEED MCCONNELL DRAWS NEAR

The assassination attempt against Trump took place during his July 13 outdoor rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Trump was shot in the ear during the event before being rushed off-stage by the Secret Service with blood on his face. Rallygoer Corey Comperatore was killed by the gunman, while James "Jim" Copenhaver and David "Jake" Dutch were both injured and hospitalized.

BIPARTISAN TASK FORCE MEMBERS NAMED IN TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT PROBE

In the wake of the attack against Trump, lawmakers in Congress have committed to investigating the decisions that left the former president and rally attendees vulnerable to such a shooting.

Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle resigned last week following growing bipartisan calls for her to do so.

DEMS LIKELY NEED A POLITICAL MIRACLE TO PASS BIDEN'S LONGSHOT HIGH COURT OVERHAUL

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

New texts and records obtained by the office of Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, have pieced together the timeline of the attack and provided insight into how the shooter was able to evade concern or suspicion and ultimately attack. A detailed timeline included in a Beaver County emergency services after-action report showed that local police weren't sure where shooter Thomas Crooks had gone just minutes before he opened fire from atop a nearby building.