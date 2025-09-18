Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Congress

Senate moves to declare conservative icon's birthday as the 'National Day of Remembrance for Charlie Kirk'

Conservative commentator's birthday designated as day for Americans to reflect on civic engagement contributions

By Emma Bussey Fox News
close
Turning Point USA says 54,000 requests for new chapters have come in nationwide Video

Turning Point USA says 54,000 requests for new chapters have come in nationwide

Fox News correspondent Jeff Paul reports on the growing interest in carrying on Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk’s movement on ‘Special Report.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The U.S. Senate has passed a resolution declaring October 14, 2025, the birthday of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk, as the National Day of Remembrance for Charlie Kirk.

The new resolution designates the day as an opportunity for "Americans to reflect on Kirk’s contributions to public debate and civic engagement." 

The resolution also recognizes Kirk for his contributions to civic education and public service and encourages educational institutions, civic organizations, and citizens across the United States to observe this day with appropriate programs, activities, prayers, and ceremonies that promote civic engagement and the principles of faith, liberty, and democracy that Charlie Kirk championed.

Senator Rick Scott first announced the designation of the resolution Sept. 16 and said Kirk was a "magnetic leader, a loving father and husband, and a friend and inspiration to so many."

"Charlie loved our nation and its founding principles and believed deeply in his faith, in his family, and in the beauty of ideas and discussion," he added.

This is a developing story.

Emma Bussey is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. Before joining Fox, she worked at The Telegraph with the U.S. overnight team, across desks including foreign, politics, news, sport and culture. 

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue