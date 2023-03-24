Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

SENATE
Published

Senate makes bipartisan push to cap insulin prices at $35 for all Americans

Under the bill, Americans with and without health insurance will be able to pay just $35 for insulin

By Elizabeth Elkind | Fox News
close
Sen. Kennedy calls on Germany to step up to help Ukraine Video

Sen. Kennedy calls on Germany to step up to help Ukraine

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., on the Russia-Ukraine conflict and how Europe needs to 'pull their weight' in Ukraine

A bipartisan pair of senators have revived the bid to cap insulin prices at $35 for all Americans who need it, a similar measure to one that narrowly failed as an amendment to President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act last year.

The new legislation, if passed, would guarantee that even those who are uninsured would not pay more than $35 per month for the vital diabetes medication.

The bill was introduced on Thursday by Sens. John Kennedy, R-La., and Raphael Warnock, D-Ga.

"By making preventative care accessible, this bill would reduce long-term health care costs for individual patients, avoid devastating complications from diabetes and take pressure off the entire health care system," Kennedy said in a statement.

ELI LILLY CAPS OUT-OF-POCKET COSTS FOR INSULIN EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., is co-leading the effort to cap insulin prices at $35 per month for all Americans.

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., is co-leading the effort to cap insulin prices at $35 per month for all Americans. (Kevin Dietsch/Pool via AP)

Warnock said he was "thrilled to work with" his "colleague and friend, Senator Kennedy, to finally make insulin affordable for everyone who needs it."

"Insulin was a 100-year-old drug that was sold for $1. No one should feel forced to put their health or life in danger because they can’t afford their insulin. We have the momentum – let's get this done," the Georgia Democrat said.

HOUSE PASSES BILL CAPPING INSULIN AT $35 A MONTH FOR PATIENTS WITH INSURANCE

Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., who helped secure an insulin price cap for Medicare patients last year, is also leading the effort.

Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., who helped secure an insulin price cap for Medicare patients last year, is also leading the effort. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

In the last Congress, Kennedy introduced an amendment to Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act that would have capped the cost of insulin at $35 for low and middle-income Americans, which did not pass.

However, the Senate did approve an amendment spearheaded by Warnock that maxed out the medication’s price at the same level for all Medicare recipients.

STATE OF THE UNION: BIDEN LAYS OUT ECONOMIC PLAN, CALLS FOR BIPARTISANSHIP BUT REPEATEDLY CHIDES REPUBLICANS

This July 2021 image provided by Viatris shows Semglee insulin.

This July 2021 image provided by Viatris shows Semglee insulin. (Viatris via AP)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It is not immediately clear how much support the new bipartisan bill will have in the Senate and the GOP-controlled House of Representatives, but it is an initiative that the White House has gotten behind as well. Biden’s budget proposal for the next fiscal year includes a proposal to make insulin $35 per month for everyone.

This month, pharma giant Eli Lily announced it would put in place its own insulin price cap, making the drug available to all patients at just $35 out of pocket.

Elizabeth Elkind is a politics reporter for Fox News Digital. 

More from Politics