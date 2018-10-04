Senate Judiciary Committee receives FBI report on sexual misconduct allegations against Kavanaugh

Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley tweeted early Thursday that the committee has received a “supplemental FBI background file” looking into sexual misconduct allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Grassley said he has agreed with ranking member Sen. Dianne Feinstein “to alternating EQUAL access for senators to study content from additional background info gathered by non-partisan FBI agents.”

The FBI was tasked by Trump last week to look into allegations of sexual misconduct leveled against Kavanaugh by three women. The investigation commenced after Dr. Christine Blasey Ford -- the first woman to come forward -- testified before the Senate Judiciary last week about her claims against the federal judge.

MCCONNELL DESIGNS GAMBIT TO HANDLE OTHER ISSUES IN SENATE, WHILE ADVANCING KAVANAUGH NOMINATION

The White House announced early Thursday that it has also received the FBI's supplemental background investigation into Kavanaugh, and is "fully confident" that President Trump's pick will eventually be confirmed to the Supreme Court.

Attorneys for Ford slammed the FBI background investigation for not interviewing the California professor, who has accused Kavanaugh of pinning her to a bed during a house party in Maryland in the early 1980s, attempting to remove her clothes and putting his hand over her mouth when she tried to scream.

"An FBI supplemental background investigation that did not include an interview of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford -- nor the witnesses who corroborate her testimony -- cannot be called an investigation," the statement read. "We are profoundly disappointed that after the tremendous sacrifice she made in coming forward, those directing the FBI investigation were not interested in seeking the truth."

Ford told the committee that she was "100 percent" certain that Kavanaugh was her attacker. Kavanaugh has vehemently denied the allegations.

CHRISTINE BLASEY FORD EX-BOYFRIEND SAYS SHE HELPED FRIEND PREP FOR POTENTIAL POLYGRAPH; GRASSLEY SOUNDS ALARM

Mark Judge, a friend of Kavanaugh’s who previously said in a letter to the committee the he did “not recall the events described by Dr. Ford in her testimony” nor did he see “Brett act in the manner Dr. Ford describes,” was among those interviewed by the FBI.

The FBI also interviewed Deborah Ramirez, who has accused Kavanaugh of exposing himself to her during a party while they were students at Yale University, according to The Associated Press.

Kavanaugh’s fate boils down to three Republican Senators: Jeff Flake, Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-WV., who is facing a re-election battle, has said he will make his decision after the FBI probe.

Republicans outnumber Democrats in the Senate 51-49, and – in the event of a tie – Vice President Mike Pence would be the deciding vote.

