Trump announces to crowd he 'just took off the last bandage' at faith event post-assassination attempt

Former President Donald Trump announced to a crowd Friday night he "just took off the last bandage" on his ear after his assassination attempt nearly two weeks prior.



The "Believer's Summit," hosted by Turning Point Action in West Palm Beach, focused on reaching voters of faith. Dr. Ben Carson, former HUD Secretary, preceded the former president.



"And we want to thank each and every one of the believers in this room for your prayers and your incredible support. I really did appreciate it," said Trump.



"Something was working, that we know, something was working. So I thank you very much. And I stand before you tonight, thanks to the power of prayer and the grace of Almighty God," he added.

The former President continued, "As I think you can see, I've recovered well. And in fact, I just took off the last bandage off of my ear."



The crowd roared into applause as the former president gestured to his injured ear before clarifying, "I just got it off. I took it off for this group. I don't know why I did that for this group, but that's it. I think that's it."



Dr. Ronny Jackson, former White House doctor, released a letter earlier Friday offering an update on Donald Trump's health after his assassination attempt on July 13 in Butler, Pennsylvania.



"I want to reassure the American people and the rest of the world, that President Trump is doing extremely well," Jackson asserted.

"He is rapidly recovering from the gunshot wound to his right ear. I will continue to be available to assist President Trump and his personal physician in any way they see fit and will provide updates as necessary and with the permission of President Trump," Jackson concluded.



The FBI confirmed on Friday to Fox News Digital, "What struck former President Trump in the ear was a bullet, whether whole or fragmented into smaller pieces, fired from the deceased subject’s rifle."



Trump and running mate Ohio Senator JD Vance are scheduled to give a campaign rally in St. Cloud, Minnesota on Saturday, July 27.