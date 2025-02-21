Expand / Collapse search
Senate confirms Trump nominee Jamieson Greer as US trade representative

Greer worked in the first Trump administration as chief of staff to the US trade rep

Jamie Joseph By Jamie Joseph Fox News
Published | Updated
White House defends reciprocal tariffs after Trump issues new executive orders Video

White House defends reciprocal tariffs after Trump issues new executive orders

Fox News senior White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich joins ‘Special Report’ to discuss President Donald Trump’s announcement of reciprocal tariffs on trading partners.

The Senate Wednesday afternoon confirmed President Donald Trump's nominee for U.S. trade representative (USTR), Jamieson Greer. The vote was 56-43.

Greer, who previously served as chief of staff to former USTR Robert Lighthizer during Trump's first term, has been credited with assisting in imposing tariffs on China and renegotiating the trade agreement with Canada and Mexico during the first administration. He is also a lawyer and Air Force judge advocate general’s corps veteran with one deployment to Iraq.

The Senate Finance Committee advanced his nomination with a 15-12 vote in early February despite some Democratic concerns about his support for President Trump's trade agenda.

TRUMP US TRADE REP PICK JAMIESON GREER ADVANCES OUT OF SENATE FINANCE COMMITTEE

Greer testifies

Jamieson Greer, President Donald Trump's nominee to be the U.S. trade representative, testifies during his Senate Finance Committee confirmation hearing at the Dirksen Senate Office Building Feb. 6, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images)

Greer’s confirmation comes on the heels of Trump's promise to impose tariffs on Mexico, China and Canada.

TRADE REPRESENTATIVE NOMINEE DEFENDS TRUMP TARIFFS IN COMMITTEE HEARING

trump and greer

President Donald Trump and Jamieson Greer (Getty Images)

Greer will be responsible for pursuing U.S.-international trade agreements that align with President Trump's agenda to support American jobs and bolster supply chain resilience, which includes boosting domestic manufacturing and industrial jobs and diversifying sources for essential goods and reducing dependence on foreign suppliers. 

Greer also noted he would seek to balance U.S. trade with countries like Vietnam, which has a trade surplus in the country, to "have better reciprocity." 

Jamie Joseph is a U.S. Politics reporter for Fox News Digital covering transgender and culture issues, the Departments of Education and Health and Human Services, and stateside legislative developments.

