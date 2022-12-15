Expand / Collapse search
Senate approves temporary government funding bill, averting partial shutdown

Senators passed the bill by a vote of 71-19

By Adam Sabes , Chad Pergram | Fox News
The U.S. Senate approved a bill that temporarily funds the government through Dec. 23.

By a vote of 71-19, the Senate avoided a weekend government shutdown and extends the deadline for negotiators to create a spending bill that funds the government through Sept. 30, 2023.

The House of Representatives approved the bill, which will now head to President Biden's desk.

