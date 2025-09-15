Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Politics

Sen Ted Cruz paints over profane anti-Charlie Kirk graffiti: 'Erasing evil'

'Some deranged bastard put this graffiti on the 59 freeway in Houston,' Sen Ted Cruz said of the graffiti

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
close
Cruz paints over "F--- Charlie Kirk" graffiti near Houston highway bridge Video

Cruz paints over "F--- Charlie Kirk" graffiti near Houston highway bridge

Video shows Cruz painting over profanity-laden tag near Houston highway bridge, calling it "hateful garbage." (@tedcruz/X)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Ted Cruz took matters into his own hands after profanity was graffitied alongside a roadway in Houston, painting over the message that included the word "F[---]" and the name of Charlie Kirk, the prominent conservative activist who was assassinated in Utah last week.

"Some deranged bastard put this graffiti on the 59 freeway in Houston. TXDOT has been notified & I’m sure they will remove it expeditiously. But, in the meantime, Texans don’t have to look at this hateful garbage anymore," Cruz noted in a Sunday post on X.

HUNDREDS MOURN CHARLIE KIRK AT KENNEDY CENTER MEMORIAL: ‘HONOR HIS UNMATCHED LEGACY’

Sen. Ted Cruz photographed after painting over anti-Charlie Kirk graffiti

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, painted over graffiti in the Lone Star State. (Photo from Sept. 14, 2025 post on the @tedcruz X account)

Business tycoon Elon Musk replied with an American flag emoji, apparently expressing approval for the senator's action.

Cruz also shared a video of himself painting over the graffiti. "Erasing evil," the senator's post reads.

HOUSE REPUBLICAN SAYS PEOPLE CELEBRATING CHARLIE KIRK'S DEATH ‘MUST BE THROWN OUT OF CIVIL SOCIETY’

Charlie Kirk made it 'cool' to be a conservative and love America, says Sen. Ted Cruz Video

Sharing a Fox News tweet featuring Cruz's video, State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce applauded the senator for the move.

In a post that included two clapping hands emojis, she wrote, "Well done. Thank you from all of us @tedcruz" — she ended the post on her personal X account with an American flag emoji and a heart emoji.

MAN ARRESTED FOR SICKENING ACT AT CHARLIE KIRK MEMORIAL OUTSIDE TURNING POINT HEADQUARTERS IN PHOENIX

Charlie Kirk

Charlie Kirk poses at The Cambridge Union on May 19, 2025, in Cambridge, Cambridgeshire. (Nordin Catic/Getty Images for The Cambridge Union)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In a statement last week, Cruz called Charlie Kirk a "close friend," describing him as "courageous, brilliant, compassionate, and powerfully honest."

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue