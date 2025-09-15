Sen Ted Cruz paints over profane anti-Charlie Kirk graffiti: 'Erasing evil'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Ted Cruz took matters into his own hands after profanity was graffitied alongside a roadway in Houston, painting over the message that included the word "F[---]" and the name of Charlie Kirk, the prominent conservative activist who was assassinated in Utah last week.

"Some deranged bastard put this graffiti on the 59 freeway in Houston. TXDOT has been notified & I’m sure they will remove it expeditiously. But, in the meantime, Texans don’t have to look at this hateful garbage anymore," Cruz noted in a Sunday post on X.

Business tycoon Elon Musk replied with an American flag emoji, apparently expressing approval for the senator's action.

Cruz also shared a video of himself painting over the graffiti. "Erasing evil," the senator's post reads.

Sharing a Fox News tweet featuring Cruz's video, State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce applauded the senator for the move.

In a post that included two clapping hands emojis, she wrote, "Well done. Thank you from all of us @tedcruz" — she ended the post on her personal X account with an American flag emoji and a heart emoji.

In a statement last week, Cruz called Charlie Kirk a "close friend," describing him as "courageous, brilliant, compassionate, and powerfully honest."