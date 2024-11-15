Sen. Sanders says he is looking forward to Trump 'fulfilling his promise' on credit card interest rates

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., said he is looking forward to working with the Trump Administration and hopes that President-elect Donald Trump sticks to his promise surrounding the cap on interest rates.

"I look forward to working with the Trump Administration on fulfilling his promise to cap credit card interest rates at 10%," Sanders wrote in a post on X on Friday.

"We cannot continue to allow big banks to make record profits by ripping off Americans by charging them 25 to 30% interest rates. That is usury," he wrote.

Several X users praised Sanders and thanked him for backing Trump's efforts.

"Thank you for trying to focus on the potential good coming from the next administration instead of fear mongering," one person commented.

"I did not have Bernie agreeing with Trump on anything on my Election BINGO Card," another person commented.

"This is a moment in the history of our country that nobody should never forget. Wow! Trump and Bernie working together for the people of America! Maybe unifying this country is not impossible. Thank you Bernie!" another user commented.

The left-wing lawmaker, who is listed as a member of the Senate Democratic caucus, ripped the Democratic Party in the wake of Trump's 2024 presidential election victory and accused the party of abandoning the working class.

"It should come as no great surprise that a Democratic Party which has abandoned working class people would find that the working class has abandoned them. First, it was the White working class, and now it is Latino and Black workers as well," Sanders said in a previous statement.

"While the Democratic leadership defends the status quo, the American people are angry and want change. And they're right," he continued.

Sanders has characterized Harris' campaign as "disastrous."

"Will the big money interests and well-paid consultants who control the Democratic Party learn any real lessons from this disastrous campaign?" he asked.

"Will they understand the pain and political alienation that tens of millions of Americans are experiencing?" he added. "Do they have any ideas as to how we can take on the increasingly powerful oligarchy which has so much economic and political power? Probably not."

While Republicans secured the Senate majority following the 2024 election, the 83-year-old Sanders, who has served in the chamber since 2007, just won another six-year-term.

"Unbelievably, real, inflation-accounted-for weekly wages for the average American worker are actually lower now than they were 50 years ago," Sanders previously said. "Today, despite an explosion of technology and worker productivity, many young people will have a worse standard of living than their parents."

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. , joined a slew of Democrats taking offense to Sanders' comments.

"With all due respect, and I have a great deal of respect for [Sanders], for what he stands for, but I don't respect him saying that the Democratic Party has abandoned the working class families. That's where we are," Pelosi told The New York Times' "The Interview" podcast on Saturday.

Pelosi's remarks came days after Sanders posted on X that Democrats' loss should "come as no great surprise" after working class voters – first the White working class and then the Latino and Black working classes — looked elsewhere for change.

