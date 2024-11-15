Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Bernie Sanders

Sen. Sanders says he is looking forward to Trump 'fulfilling his promise' on credit card interest rates

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., excoriated the Democratic Party in the wake of Trump's 2024 presidential election victory

Stepheny Price By Stepheny Price Fox News
Published
close
Nancy Pelosi fires back at Bernie Sanders over criticism of 2024 election loss Video

Nancy Pelosi fires back at Bernie Sanders over criticism of 2024 election loss

Brewer Foundation CEO Jack Brewer joined 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss the far-left's blame game over Trump's 2024 victory and Harris' ex-staffer's shocking suggestion that President Biden should resign and make her president. 

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., said he is looking forward to working with the Trump Administration and hopes that President-elect Donald Trump sticks to his promise surrounding the cap on interest rates.

"I look forward to working with the Trump Administration on fulfilling his promise to cap credit card interest rates at 10%," Sanders wrote in a post on X on Friday.

"We cannot continue to allow big banks to make record profits by ripping off Americans by charging them 25 to 30% interest rates. That is usury," he wrote.

Several X users praised Sanders and thanked him for backing Trump's efforts.

NANCY PELOSI FIRES BACK AT BERNIE SANDERS FOR COMMENTS ON DEMS' SWEEPING ELECTION LOSS: NO 'RESPECT'

"Thank you for trying to focus on the potential good coming from the next administration instead of fear mongering," one person commented.

"I did not have Bernie agreeing with Trump on anything on my Election BINGO Card," another person commented.

"This is a moment in the history of our country that nobody should never forget. Wow! Trump and Bernie working together for the people of America! Maybe unifying this country is not impossible. Thank you Bernie!" another user commented. 

The left-wing lawmaker, who is listed as a member of the Senate Democratic caucus, ripped the Democratic Party in the wake of Trump's 2024 presidential election victory and accused the party of abandoning the working class.

"It should come as no great surprise that a Democratic Party which has abandoned working class people would find that the working class has abandoned them. First, it was the White working class, and now it is Latino and Black workers as well," Sanders said in a previous statement.

BERNIE SANDERS EXCORIATES DEMOCRATIC PARTY, CALLS CAMPAIGN 'DISASTROUS' AFTER TRUMP VICTORY

Senator Bernie Sanders

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) delivers remarks on stage at NHTI Concord Community College before U.S. President Joe Biden on Oct. 22, 2024 in Concord, New Hampshire. (Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

"While the Democratic leadership defends the status quo, the American people are angry and want change. And they're right," he continued.

Sanders has characterized Harris' campaign as "disastrous."

"Will the big money interests and well-paid consultants who control the Democratic Party learn any real lessons from this disastrous campaign?" he asked. 

"Will they understand the pain and political alienation that tens of millions of Americans are experiencing?" he added. "Do they have any ideas as to how we can take on the increasingly powerful oligarchy which has so much economic and political power? Probably not."

While Republicans secured the Senate majority following the 2024 election, the 83-year-old Sanders, who has served in the chamber since 2007, just won another six-year-term.

BERNIE SANDERS SAYS HARRIS DROPPING FAR-LEFT POLICIES 'IN ORDER TO WIN THE ELECTION'

Sen. Bernie Sanders

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., talks to the media as he walks to the House chamber before President Joe Biden's State of the Union address at the U.S. Capitol on March 7, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

"Unbelievably, real, inflation-accounted-for weekly wages for the average American worker are actually lower now than they were 50 years ago," Sanders previously said. "Today, despite an explosion of technology and worker productivity, many young people will have a worse standard of living than their parents."

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., joined a slew of Democrats taking offense to Sanders' comments. 

"With all due respect, and I have a great deal of respect for [Sanders], for what he stands for, but I don't respect him saying that the Democratic Party has abandoned the working class families. That's where we are," Pelosi told The New York Times' "The Interview" podcast on Saturday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Pelosi's remarks came days after Sanders posted on X that Democrats' loss should "come as no great surprise" after working class voters – first the White working class and then the Latino and Black working classes — looked elsewhere for change.

Fox News Digital's Alex Nitzberg and Taylor Penley contributed to this report. 

Stepheny Price is a writer for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics