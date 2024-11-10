Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash

Nancy Pelosi fires back at Bernie Sanders for comments on Dems' sweeping election loss: No 'respect'

Sanders said the Democratic Party 'abandoned working class people'

Taylor Penley By Taylor Penley Fox News
Published
close
Bernie Sanders calls out Dems for abandoning the working class: ‘Should come as no great surprise’ Video

Bernie Sanders calls out Dems for abandoning the working class: ‘Should come as no great surprise’

‘Fox & Friends Weekend’ co-hosts react to Nancy Pelosi’s recent interview where she went after Bernie Sanders.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., joined the slew of Democrats taking exception to Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders' remarks alleging the Democratic Party "abandoned" the working class, resulting in their sweeping loss in last week's election.

"With all due respect, and I have a great deal of respect for him [Sanders], for what he stands for, but I don't respect him saying that the Democratic Party has abandoned the working class families. That's where we are," Pelosi told The New York Times' "The Interview" podcast on Saturday.

She continued, "Under President Biden, you see the rescue package, money in the pockets of people, the shots in the arm, children in school safely, working people back to work. What did Trump do when he was president? One bill that gave a tax cut to the richest people in America."

FOX NEWS PROJECTS DONALD TRUMP DEFEATS KAMALA HARRIS TO BECOME 47TH PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES

Pelosi_Sanders split

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi critiqued Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders' reaction to Democrats' sweeping election loss. (Getty Images)

Pelosi's remarks came days after Sanders posted on X that Democrats' loss should "come as no great surprise" after working class voters – first the White working class and then the Latino and Black working classes — looked elsewhere for change.

"While the Democratic leadership defends the status quo, the American people are angry and want change, and they're right," he posted in part.

Sanders, an Independent who typically sides with Democrats, won re-election in the Vermont Senate race last Tuesday, soundly defeating Republican challenger Gerald Malloy at 63.3% to Malloy's 32.1%. 

At the same time, voters handed Democrats several defeats in key House and Senate races. Republicans have flipped the Senate red and are inching closer to maintaining their majority in the House of Representatives.

5 MISTAKES THAT DOOMED KAMALA HARRIS' CAMPAIGN AGAINST TRUMP

Donald Trump

Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to speak during an election night event at the Palm Beach Convention Center on November 6, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Florida. Republicans gained significant victories in races across the nation. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

President-elect Donald Trump also swept all seven swing states in his decisive victory over Vice President Kamala Harris, a largely unprecedented outcome after polls had long predicted a neck-and-neck race.

Pelosi chalked up the loss to "cultural issues" when asked why voters earning under $100K voted for Trump in such large numbers.

"There are cultural issues involved in elections as well. Guns, God and gays – that's the way they say it."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

SWING STATE SWEEP: Trump seals victory with Arizona win Video

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.