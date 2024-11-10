Nancy Pelosi fires back at Bernie Sanders for comments on Dems' sweeping election loss: No 'respect'

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., joined the slew of Democrats taking exception to Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders' remarks alleging the Democratic Party "abandoned" the working class, resulting in their sweeping loss in last week's election.

"With all due respect, and I have a great deal of respect for him [Sanders], for what he stands for, but I don't respect him saying that the Democratic Party has abandoned the working class families. That's where we are," Pelosi told The New York Times' "The Interview" podcast on Saturday.

She continued, "Under President Biden, you see the rescue package, money in the pockets of people, the shots in the arm, children in school safely, working people back to work. What did Trump do when he was president? One bill that gave a tax cut to the richest people in America."

Pelosi's remarks came days after Sanders posted on X that Democrats' loss should "come as no great surprise" after working class voters – first the White working class and then the Latino and Black working classes — looked elsewhere for change.

"While the Democratic leadership defends the status quo, the American people are angry and want change, and they're right," he posted in part.

Sanders, an Independent who typically sides with Democrats, won re-election in the Vermont Senate race last Tuesday, soundly defeating Republican challenger Gerald Malloy at 63.3% to Malloy's 32.1%.

At the same time, voters handed Democrats several defeats in key House and Senate races. Republicans have flipped the Senate red and are inching closer to maintaining their majority in the House of Representatives.

President-elect Donald Trump also swept all seven swing states in his decisive victory over Vice President Kamala Harris, a largely unprecedented outcome after polls had long predicted a neck-and-neck race.

Pelosi chalked up the loss to "cultural issues" when asked why voters earning under $100K voted for Trump in such large numbers.

"There are cultural issues involved in elections as well. Guns, God and gays – that's the way they say it."