Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Ron Johnson

Sen Ron Johnson suggests he may not run for re-election in 2028

Johnson slams door on idea of ever running for president

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
Published
close
Sen Ron Johnson demands Biden's inner circle testify at hearings Video

Sen Ron Johnson demands Biden's inner circle testify at hearings

Podcast host Ben Ferguson questions key Biden administration officials' motivations, demanding jail time for those who played a role in the alleged cover-up of the former president's mental decline.

GOP Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin indicated that he does not want to run for a fourth Senate term, but he isn't ruling it out.

Johnson, who is serving his third six-year Senate term, said during remarks at a Wednesday event hosted by the Milwaukee Press Club and WisPolitics.com that he learned from his run for a second term that "you can't say … never."

In a 2022 Wall Street Journal piece, Johnson explained his about-face on seeking another term.

US OFFICIALS DELAYED WARNING PUBLIC ABOUT HEART INFLAMMATION RISK FROM COVID SHOT: REPORT

Sen. Ron Johnson

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call via Getty Images/File)

"During the 2016 campaign, I said it would be my last campaign and final term. That was my strong preference and my wife’s. We both looked forward to a normal private life," he said. "I believe America is in peril. Much as I’d like to ease into a quiet retirement, I don’t feel I should."

The senator, who has been vocal in objecting to the Trump-backed One Big Beautiful Bill Act that most in the House GOP voted to pass last week, said during his remarks on Wednesday that he would like to place America on a "sustainable course" and return home.

ELON MUSK CRITICISM OF TRUMP TAX BILL FRUSTRATES SOME REPUBLICANS: ‘NO PLACE IN CONGRESS’

Senate Republicans aim to get Trump's 'big, beautiful bill' to his desk by July 4 Video

"I don't covet the position," he said.

But while he's not slamming the door on the possibility of running for Senate again, he flatly ruled out the prospect of a presidential bid.

SUCCEEDING TRUMP: 6 REPUBLICAN POTENTIAL PRESIDENTIAL HOPEFULS TO KEEP YOUR EYES ON IN 2028

Sen. Ron Johnson

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., talks with reporters in the U.S. Capitol after the House passed the One Big Beautiful Bill Act on May 22, 2025. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"No, God, what an awful job," he said when asked whether he'd ever run for the presidency. He said he wouldn't want to make the decisions that a commander in chief must make.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics