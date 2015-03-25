Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Politics
Published
Last Update February 2, 2015

Sen. Rand Paul's son reportedly charged with assault

By | Associated Press
Jan. 5, 2013: 19-year-old William Hilton Paul. Paul, son of United States Sen. Rand Paul, reportedly was arrested at Charlotte Douglas International Airport in Charlotte, N.C.

Jan. 5, 2013: 19-year-old William Hilton Paul. Paul, son of United States Sen. Rand Paul, reportedly was arrested at Charlotte Douglas International Airport in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department via WCNC TV)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – U.S. Sen. Rand Paul's son reportedly has been charged with assaulting a flight attendant during a trip from Kentucky to North Carolina.

The Charlotte Observer reported over the weekend that 19-year-old William Paul was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female by aggressive physical force. The paper had previously reported that he also was charged with underage drinking, disorderly conduct and being intoxicated and disruptive.

The newspaper quoted Lt. Shawn Crooks as saying all the charges against Paul were filed the day of the incident, Jan. 5.

Police officials did not immediately return telephone messages from The Associated Press on Monday.

The son of the Republican senator from Kentucky and grandson of former presidential candidate Ron Paul was arrested after his plane landed at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport.