Sen. Rand Paul's son reportedly charged with assault

U.S. Sen. Rand Paul's son reportedly has been charged with assaulting a flight attendant during a trip from Kentucky to North Carolina.

The Charlotte Observer reported over the weekend that 19-year-old William Paul was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female by aggressive physical force. The paper had previously reported that he also was charged with underage drinking, disorderly conduct and being intoxicated and disruptive.

The newspaper quoted Lt. Shawn Crooks as saying all the charges against Paul were filed the day of the incident, Jan. 5.

Police officials did not immediately return telephone messages from The Associated Press on Monday.

The son of the Republican senator from Kentucky and grandson of former presidential candidate Ron Paul was arrested after his plane landed at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport.