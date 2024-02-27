Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

POLITICS

Sen. John Kennedy compares Biden's polling numbers to 'chlamydia,' torches 'Bidenomics'

'The president is polling right up there with chlamydia,' Sen Kennedy says

Jamie Joseph By Jamie Joseph Fox News
Published
close
The 2024 election is a choice between 'hope and more hurt': Sen. John Kennedy Video

The 2024 election is a choice between 'hope and more hurt': Sen. John Kennedy

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., discusses the effects of President Biden's economic policies and what's at stake in the 2024 presidential election on 'Hannity.'

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., ripped into President Biden's signature economic policy, known as Bidenomics, on Fox News' "Hannity" Monday night and likened Biden's poll numbers to an STD.

Sean Hannity asked Kennedy about the current state of the economy as inflation continues to pick the pockets of Americans. 

Recent data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics reveals significant price hikes across various sectors, with grocery prices rising by 20% and home prices increasing by 18%. Energy costs have surged, with gasoline prices jumping by 52%, fuel oil by 45%, and electricity by 26%. 

HERE'S HOW BIDENOMICS IS CRUSHING DREAMS OF AMERICAN FAMILIES AND BUSINESSES

President Biden and Senator Kennedy

President Biden and Sen. John Kennedy

"When you think of this number, that Americans spend more on food, more of their income as a percentage on food than at any other point in the past 30 years, Senator. I think those people see and feel the real impact of ‘Bidenomics’ in real-time. Will they get away with this shifting of blame?"

Kennedy responded: "Unless you were homeschooled by a day drinker, you can see that shrinkflation and inflation are just different sides of the same coin."

"Any economist, any reputable economist who didn’t get his degree from Costco, will tell you that President Biden’s economic policies caused both inflation and shrinkflation," Kennedy continued. "Now I don’t hate anyone, and that includes President Biden, but when he tries to blame shrinkflation and inflation on small business people you have to consider the source."

Shrinkflation is a term used to describe when companies reduce the size or quantity of a product while keeping the unit price the same, or even raise it to account for other rising costs. 

ANALYSIS FINDS AMERICANS NEED EXTRA $11,400 TO AFFORD THE BASICS AS GOP LAWMAKERS BLAME ‘BIDENOMICS’

President Joe Biden

President Biden touts what his administration calls Bidenomics. (Brynn Anderson-Pool/Getty Images)

"His inflation is a cancer on the American dream," he went on. "And the American people have figured it out and that’s why, if you believe the polls, the president is polling right up there with chlamydia."

Rising prices for pantry staples are putting strain on consumers, leading them to prioritize essential purchases over discretionary spending. According to NielsenIQ data, average unit prices for dry groceries surged by 12% in the four weeks ending May 27 last year, well above pre-pandemic levels. 

BIDEN TOPS TRUMP IN NEW POLL, BUT LEAD SHRINKS AGAINST THIRD-PARTY CANDIDATES

Milk options at a grocery store

A woman shops in the dairy section of a supermarket in Manhattan on Jan. 27, 2024. (Charly Triballeau/AFP via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Household care products also saw significant increases, with insect sprays and napkins among the fastest risers. Additionally, other food items such as potato chips, mayonnaise and applesauce experienced substantial price jumps of 17%, 23% and 22%, respectively.

"Sean, I did not think President Obama was a very good president, but compared to President Biden, President Obama just shoplifted," Kennedy said. "President Biden stole the whole bank. President Biden’s inflation not only hurts people, but it hurts business."

A recent Quinnipiac University poll found that Biden currently leads in a hypothetical race against Trump by four points, locking in 49% support of likely voters over 45% who said they would vote for the former president.

The results reflect a slight narrowing in the race, after a Jan. 31 poll found Biden leading Trump by 6 points, 50% to 44%.

Jamie Joseph is a writer who covers politics. She leads Fox News Digital coverage of the Senate. 

More from Politics