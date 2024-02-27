Sen. John Kennedy compares Biden's polling numbers to 'chlamydia,' torches 'Bidenomics'

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., ripped into President Biden's signature economic policy, known as Bidenomics, on Fox News' "Hannity" Monday night and likened Biden's poll numbers to an STD.

Sean Hannity asked Kennedy about the current state of the economy as inflation continues to pick the pockets of Americans.

Recent data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics reveals significant price hikes across various sectors, with grocery prices rising by 20% and home prices increasing by 18%. Energy costs have surged, with gasoline prices jumping by 52%, fuel oil by 45%, and electricity by 26%.

"When you think of this number, that Americans spend more on food, more of their income as a percentage on food than at any other point in the past 30 years, Senator. I think those people see and feel the real impact of ‘Bidenomics’ in real-time. Will they get away with this shifting of blame?"

Kennedy responded: "Unless you were homeschooled by a day drinker, you can see that shrinkflation and inflation are just different sides of the same coin."

"Any economist, any reputable economist who didn’t get his degree from Costco, will tell you that President Biden’s economic policies caused both inflation and shrinkflation," Kennedy continued. "Now I don’t hate anyone, and that includes President Biden, but when he tries to blame shrinkflation and inflation on small business people you have to consider the source."

Shrinkflation is a term used to describe when companies reduce the size or quantity of a product while keeping the unit price the same, or even raise it to account for other rising costs.

"His inflation is a cancer on the American dream," he went on. "And the American people have figured it out and that’s why, if you believe the polls, the president is polling right up there with chlamydia."

Rising prices for pantry staples are putting strain on consumers, leading them to prioritize essential purchases over discretionary spending. According to NielsenIQ data, average unit prices for dry groceries surged by 12% in the four weeks ending May 27 last year, well above pre-pandemic levels.

Household care products also saw significant increases, with insect sprays and napkins among the fastest risers. Additionally, other food items such as potato chips, mayonnaise and applesauce experienced substantial price jumps of 17%, 23% and 22%, respectively.

"Sean, I did not think President Obama was a very good president, but compared to President Biden, President Obama just shoplifted," Kennedy said. "President Biden stole the whole bank. President Biden’s inflation not only hurts people, but it hurts business."

A recent Quinnipiac University poll found that Biden currently leads in a hypothetical race against Trump by four points, locking in 49% support of likely voters over 45% who said they would vote for the former president.

The results reflect a slight narrowing in the race, after a Jan. 31 poll found Biden leading Trump by 6 points, 50% to 44%.