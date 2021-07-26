Sen. Hawley introduces anti-CRT Love America Act to teach patriotism in schools

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., on Monday introduced the Love America Act, which seeks to promote patriotism in public schools and prohibit federal funding to those that teach the country’s foundational texts are rooted in racism.

The bill would require students to read and recite portions of the Declaration of Independence, Constitution and Pledge of Allegiance at certain grade levels. Under the legislation, students would be able to recite the pledge by the first grade, and fourth graders would be able to recite the Constitution's preamble. Students in the eighth grade would be able to recite the preamble of the Declaration of Independence and 10th graders would be able to identify the Bill of Rights.

The Love America Act would also block federal funds from going to schools that teach such texts are a product of White supremacy or racism. Hawley said his effort is a response to the left-wing push for critical race theory to be taught in schools.

"No more critical race theory," the senator tweeted Thursday. "No more hate. Let’s teach our kids what unites us as Americans - what we love together. Let’s teach them the truth."

"Over the past year, Americans have watched stunned as a radical ideology spread through our country’s elite institutions – one that teaches America is an irredeemably racist nation founded by White supremacists," Hawley said in a press release announcing the bill. "Now it has found its way into our children’s schools. We cannot afford for our children to lose faith in the noble ideals this country was founded on.

"We have to make sure that our children understand what makes this country great, the ideals of hope and promise our Founding Fathers fought for, and the love of country that unites us all," he added.