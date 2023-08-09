Sen. Dianne Feinstein briefly hospitalized after fall in San Francisco

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif, was briefly hospitalized in California after suffering a fall in her San Francisco home, Fox News has confirmed.

"Senator Feinstein briefly went to the hospital yesterday afternoon as a precaution after a minor fall in her home. All of her scans were clear and she returned home," a spokesperson for the senator said in a statement.

The 90-year-old has suffered from extensive health issues for more than a year, leading many to wonder about her fitness for office.

Since her return to the Senate earlier this summer, there have been multiple instances in which Feinstein appeared to be confused about what she was doing and what her responsibilities were during hearings.

TWO-THIRDS OF CALIFORNIA VOTERS SAY DIANNE FEINSTEIN NO LONGER FIT FOR OFFICE: POLL

Last week, a hot mic caught the senator appearing confused during a routine Senate committee proceeding, where she began reading from her prepared remarks instead of saying "aye" during a roll call vote.

In addition to her health woes, Feinstein and her daughter are also in a legal battle with the trustees of her late husband's estate. Katherine Feinstein, 66, has power of attorney over her mother and filed two lawsuits against the trustees.

A LOOK BACK AT SOME OF SEN. DIANNE FEINSTEIN'S MOST TROUBLESOME MOMENTS IN THE SENATE

Katherine's first lawsuit on her mother's behalf relates to a California beach house owned by the senator's late husband, Richard Blum. The lawsuit argues that Feinstein is seeking to sell the house in order to raise funds for her ongoing medical treatments.

The second lawsuit challenges the appointment of two other trustees in Blum's estate: Michael Klein, a longtime lawyer for Blum, and Marc Scholvinck, a business partner of Blum's, according to the San Francisco Chronicle, which first reported Katherine's power of attorney status.

HOT MIC CATCHES CONFUSED FEINSTEIN BEING TOLD TO VOTE ‘AYE’ IN AWKWARD COMMITTEE MOMENT

The lawsuit argues the pair have withheld Blum's life insurance proceeds from Feinstein, despite her claims that she needs the funds to pay for medical expenses, going on to note Blum's "intent to support his spouse after his death."

Klein and Scholvnick's attorney, Steven Braccini, has flatly rejected the claim, saying Blum's estate has never withheld any funds that Feinstein has requested.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"My clients are perplexed by this filing," Braccini told the Times. "Richard Blum’s trust has never denied any disbursement to Senator Feinstein, let alone for medical expenses."