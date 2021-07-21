Sen. Cruz fuels 2024 speculation with plans for Iowa trip

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, who ran for the Republican presidential nomination in 2016, will be visiting Iowa next month to appear at a fundraiser for Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, increasing speculation that he is eyeing another bid for the White House.

Iowa is a typical focus for candidates given its role as the first state to hold a caucus during the presidential primary season. Cruz won the state's Republican caucus in 2016, defeating 10 other candidates including former President Donald Trump and Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Texas, who finished second and third, respectively.

"We have to win back the majority and the road to firing Nancy Pelosi runs right through Iowa’s First Congressional District," Cruz said in a statement about Hinson's event. "Ashley has my full support and I can’t wait to be with all of Team Hinson in Iowa."

As for a 2024 presidential campaign, Cruz has yet to confirm anything but he has indicated an interest in running again.

"I’m certainly looking at it," Cruz told Newsmax in June, saying that "2016 was the most fun I’ve ever had in my life."

Cruz finished with the second most delegates among Republicans in 2016 behind Trump.

The Texas senator was also in Iowa in October 2020, campaigning on behalf of Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa.

Other prominent Republicans who appeared in Iowa in recent weeks, according to the Des Moines Register, include former Vice President Mike Pence, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, and current South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem.