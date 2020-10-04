Sen. Cotton: Amy Coney Barrett confirmation hearing will not be impacted by coronavirus diagnoses

Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court confirmation hearing is still set to occur next week, despite the spike in coronavirus cases among White House staff, Sen. Tom Cotton told “Sunday Morning Futures.”

“Everyone is eager to be at work when they need to be at work – if they’re on the Judiciary Committee, a week from tomorrow, either in person or virtually – to have the confirmation hearings for Judge Barrett and then have the vote on Judge Barrett this month,” he said.

Since speaking with his colleagues, Cotton said those who have tested positive for the virus are experiencing mild symptoms or remain asymptomatic.

Cotton said his visit with Barrett last week confirmed his “high opinion” of her and he expects the American people to feel similarly moving into the hearing.

And there’s “no doubt” hearings will proceed despite Sens. Mike Lee, Thom Tillis and Ron Johnson contracting the virus, he said, since 20 Senate Judiciary Committee meetings have been held virtually this year.

“Many Senate Democrats who are now saying we couldn’t possibly do a virtual hearing were demanding throughout this year, going back to March, that all committees be conducted over Zoom or Webex or some other kind of virtual hearing,” he said. “So the hearing is going to go forward, no doubt in my mind, starting a week from tomorrow.”

Cotton said every senator who’s been affected by COVID-19 is expected to be back on the Senate floor by the end of this month. He emphasized he’s “confident” every senator whose vote is needed will be in attendance.