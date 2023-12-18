Sen. Cardin breaks silence after staffer allegedly fired over sex tape filmed in hearing room

Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md., has broken his silence after one of his staffers was allegedly fired over a sex tape filmed in a Senate hearing room.

"I was angry. I was disappointed," Cardin told Fox News earlier Monday when speaking about the scandal. "It’s a breach of trust."

Cardin would not name the staffer in question, only saying it was a "personnel issue." The Democratic Senator said he was not aware of any further disciplinary issues against the staffer and hadn’t spoken to him since the firing. He added that the Capitol Police are investigating the incident.

The scandal erupted Friday when the Daily Caller published the video with the blurred-out faces of two men engaging in sex in Hart Senate Office Building room 216, a location where several high-profile hearings have taken place in recent years, including Supreme Court confirmation hearings.

Posts on social media said the alleged staffer worked for Sen. Cardin, whose office soon after announced that the aide had been dismissed. It did not address reports linking a member of his staff to the sex tape.

Fox has learned that the Senate sex tape was recorded last week. But the time of day is unclear. A Congressional security source is promising a "thorough investigation" with interviews upcoming.

While there are currently no pending charges in the case, a security source did not rule out the possibility.

Fox News Digital’s Andrew Mark Miller and Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.