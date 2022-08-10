Sen. Bennet's midterm ad depicts him as an outdoorsman, but it was filmed on a 24-hour fishing license

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A second campaign ad for Democratic U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet features the Colorado senator on a fishing expedition with an unaffiliated voter in an apparent effort to show the wealthy businessman as an outdoorsman.

But he reportedly bought a 24-hour fishing license to shoot the ad.

Bennet, who is seeking to appeal to more outdoorsy, working-class Americans ahead of the November midterms, went fishing in the new ad, "Reel Focused."

Following its release, Axios reported Bennet purchased a 24-hour license just for the day of filming.

According to the Colorado Parks and Wildlife website, there are several options for Colorado residents seeking to purchase a fishing license, including a one-day, five-day and annual pass.

"He’s always focused on Colorado. He is leading the fight to defend our way of life, protecting our public lands, promoting forests and watershed health and supporting businesses like mine," fly fisherman Greg Felt, who stood alongside Bennet in the ad, says in the spot. "I know Michael doesn’t take the bait from Washington. He works for Colorado."

At the end of the ad, Bennet announced he caught the fish seen in the spot. The video is the second nature-themed TV ad from the Bennet for Colorado campaign this cycle as the Democrat gets an early start on the 2022 midterm elections. The first video of the campaign ad was released in mid-July.

Bennet's campaign did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

The wealthy member of Congress appears to be charting new waters in an attempt to reach unaffiliated voters, investing hundreds of thousands into ad buys as the midterms near. Bennet was ranked as the 12th wealthiest U.S. senator in 2018.

Bennet was recently questioned for a comment he made during a Bloomberg interview while talking about the Inflation Reduction Act, revealing he would not be "buying or selling any stocks based on it."

A spokesperson for the Bennet for Colorado campaign previously told Fox News Digital in response to the statement that Bennet did not and has never considered private Senate negotiations before making investment decisions.

Bennet was recently called out on Twitter by Republican challenger Joe O'Dea for being "all talk, no action" during his time as senator.

First-time political candidate O'Dea will battle Bennet for the Senate seat in November. The Republican nominee also has featured the outdoors in his ads, releasing an ad Wednesday showing him on a running horse.