Donald Trump
Published

SEE IT: First photos of Trump inside courtroom for NYC arraignment

The former commander-in-chief was photographed in court surrounded by defense lawyers

Thomas Catenacci
By Thomas Catenacci | Fox News
Former President Donald Trump was pictured for the first time in a Manhattan courtroom during an arraignment hearing Tuesday afternoon.

Trump was arraigned on charges stemming from the Manhattan District Attorney's Office's years-long investigation into his alleged hush money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal. The indictment in the case, unsealed during the arraignment, is expected to include 34 felony counts.

Trump is pled not guilty to the charges and his lawyers filed a motion to dismiss the case. 

PROTESTERS GET PHYSICAL OUTSIDE NYC COURTHOUSE BEFORE TRUMP ARRAIGNMENT

Former President Donald Trump sits at the defense table flanked by his defense team in a Manhattan court on Tuesday.

Former President Donald Trump sits at the defense table flanked by his defense team in a Manhattan court on Tuesday. (Seth Wenig-Pool/Getty Images)

Trump sits at the defense table with his defense team in a Manhattan court on Tuesday.

Trump sits at the defense table with his defense team in a Manhattan court on Tuesday. (Photo by Seth Wenig-Pool/Getty Images)

Trump makes his way to a courtroom to be arraigned on Tuesday.

Trump makes his way to a courtroom to be arraigned on Tuesday. (ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images)

The historic court appearance came less than a week after Trump was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury.

Hush money payments made to both McDougal and Daniels were revealed and reported by Fox News in 2018. Those payments had been investigated by the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Southern District of New York and by the Federal Election Commission.

However, federal prosecutors opted against charging Trump in the case.

