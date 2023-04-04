SEE IT: First photos of Trump inside courtroom for NYC arraignment

Former President Donald Trump was pictured for the first time in a Manhattan courtroom during an arraignment hearing Tuesday afternoon.

Trump was arraigned on charges stemming from the Manhattan District Attorney's Office's years-long investigation into his alleged hush money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal. The indictment in the case, unsealed during the arraignment, is expected to include 34 felony counts.

Trump is pled not guilty to the charges and his lawyers filed a motion to dismiss the case.

The historic court appearance came less than a week after Trump was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury.

Hush money payments made to both McDougal and Daniels were revealed and reported by Fox News in 2018. Those payments had been investigated by the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Southern District of New York and by the Federal Election Commission.

However, federal prosecutors opted against charging Trump in the case.