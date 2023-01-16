SEE IT: Biden continues building taxpayer-funded wall around beach house amid border crisis, docs scandal

President Joe Biden is fortifying his Rehoboth, Delaware, beach house with a taxpayer-funded wall, while strongly opposing a wall at the southern border amid the migrant crisis and as his administration deals with the discovery of classified documents in his other Wilmington, Delaware, home.

In the first 100 days of fiscal year 2023, beginning on Oct. 1, more than 718,000 migrants tried to enter into the U.S. through the southern border, yet Biden has refused to build a barrier to manage the influx of illegal crossings.

While the president remains against building a wall to control the ongoing border crisis, construction of a large white fence is underway at the president's vacation home. The wall is expected to cost taxpayers $490,324.

Plans for Biden's wall began in 2021, after the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) approved a contract for more security at the residence. Fox News Digital captured photos of the new fence around the Rehoboth, Delaware, beach house, which is expected to be completed in September.

Ahead of the 2020 presidential election, Biden insisted that "not another foot" of the border wall would be built if he were elected.

"There will not be another foot of wall construction in my administration," Biden said during an interview. "I’m going to make sure that we have border protection, but it’s going to be based on making sure that we use high-tech capacity to deal with it. And at the ports of entry – that’s where all the bad stuff is happening."

Despite vowing that not "another foot" of border wall would be built during his time as president, his administration approved the construction of a border wall in Yuma, Arizona, in July 2022.

In December, however, the administration sued Arizona for using shipping containers to create a border wall that would prevent migrants from entering the state.

Biden recently visited the border eight days ago for the first time since becoming president, but avoided areas where Trump-era walls still stood.

The White House counsel's office told Fox News Monday that there are no visitor logs for the president's home in Wilmington, Delaware, after classified documents were found there in an unsecured location.

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., is vowing to keep pressing the Biden administration for answers on the classified documents.

