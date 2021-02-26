Scott Walker at CPAC says ‘America is under siege’ on campuses, in culture

Former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker is charging that the nation is "under siege" from the political left.

During a speech Friday at the Conservative Political Action Conference, the former two-term Republican governor emphasized, "America is under siege. We see it on our campuses. We see it in our culture, and increasingly we see it in our communications with the censorship from Big Tech, left-wing professors, liberal activists, mass media, even some of our major corporations are attempting to cancel conservative thought."

Walker, who briefly ran for the 2016 GOP presidential nomination and who’s served as president of the conservative Young America’s Foundation since 2019, argued that "they don't want to compete with us in the battle of ideas because they know they lose. They just want to cancel."

The former governor claimed that "half of all the liberal students say it's OK to infringe upon the free speech rights of other students because they offend others. Apparently, they offend anybody except for conservatives. Let's be clear, young people did not learn this on their own, years of left-wing professors and increasingly large numbers of radical activists on campus have shaped a new generation of snowflakes."

Walker, a former state lawmaker and Milwaukee County executive, was elected Wisconsin governor in the Tea Party wave election of 2010. He survived a recall election in 2012 and was reelected to a second full term in 2014. But in 2018 Walker was defeated in his bid for a third term. Walker announced in 2019 when he took the position as Young America’s Foundation president that he wouldn’t make a 2022 bid for Wisconsin governor.

The conference, known by its acronym CPAC, is the largest and most influential annual gathering of conservative activists and leaders. Fox Nation is a sponsor of CPAC 2021.