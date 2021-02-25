LIVE UPDATES: CPAC 2021 speakers on Friday will include Trump Jr., Ted Cruz

The annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) is slated to run through Sunday and a number of high-profile conservatives will take the stage to share conservative ideas with the crowd.

Sens. Mike Lee, R-Utah, James Lankford, R-Okla, Ted Cruz R-Texas, and Rick Scott R-Fla. are among the many speakers on Friday. Others include Florida Gov. Ron Desantis, former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, and Donald Trump Jr.

FAST FACTS The White House is "certainly not" worried about anticipated criticisms from former President Donald Trump at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) this weekend, according to press secretary Jen Psaki.



CPAC 2021 will take place in Orlando, Florida. The event is seen as prelude to how the Republican presidential primary field may shape up. CPAC 2021 will take place in Orlando, Florida. The event is seen as prelude to how the Republican presidential primary field may shape up.

Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak on Sunday, his first public remarks since Inauguration Day.

"Based on our sources, the president is going to prosecute his case of where Joe Biden has taken America," Fox Nation's Lawrence Jones said. "He’s gonna go through the policy changes that he's [Biden] has already enacted."

Follow below for more updates on CPAC. Mobile users click here.

Fox Nation is a sponsor of CPAC 2021