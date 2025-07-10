SCOOP: Sen Ron Johnson readies subpoenas for FBI, DOJ in Butler shooting probe

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., is gearing up to subpoena the FBI and Justice Department for more information on last year’s assassination attempt against President Donald Trump.

Johnson, who chairs the Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, was a co-author of last year’s bipartisan Senate Homeland Security Committee report on the assassination attempt against Trump in Butler, Pa.

But that report was not the final product. Now he’s plowing ahead with the investigation that he described as "maddening" because of the roadblocks and barriers he has faced along the way. And last night, he approved a subpoena to get more information from the FBI and Department of Justice.

"I'd like our report to be bipartisan, but everybody else seems to have been moving on here and not particularly interested in an investigation. I am," Johnson said. "Whether I have the other officers involved or not, I'm moving forward, which is why I approved a subpoena."

Johnson accused the FBI and DOJ of "not sharing with us," and said that he needed documentation to move forward with his investigation and that he was "not getting it."

"We're continuing to be stonewalled, and I’m not happy about it," he said.

Fox News Digital reached out to the FBI and Justice Department for comment.

Nearly a year ago, gunman Thomas Crooks fired off eight rounds from a rooftop near the stage of Trump’s rally, grazing the then-presidential candidate on the ear and killing one rally attendee, firefighter Corey Comperatore, and wounding others before being slain.

The previous preliminary report was the product of a joint investigation with the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee and the Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, which at the time were led by Senate Democrats when they controlled the majority.

That report found that failures in the U.S. Secret Service’s "planning, communications, security, and allocation of resources for the July 13, 2024, Butler rally were foreseeable, preventable, and directly related to the events resulting in the assassination attempt that day."

Johnson reiterated that he hoped the final report, and his subpoena push, would be a bipartisan effort.

"I'm hoping they all join on. But again, if not … I've got unilateral subpoena power, so, I will issue that subpoena," he said. "But if the other officers join in, great."