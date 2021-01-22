Schumer: Pelosi will deliver article of impeachment to Senate on Monday

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said on Friday that Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has informed him that the article of impeachment against President Trump will be delivered to the Senate on Monday, paving the way for a trial.

The House of Representatives last week voted to impeach Trump for a second time in his presidency for "incitement of insurrection" after a mob of his supporters besieged the Capitol on Jan. 6 in a failed attempt to stop the certification of President-elect Joe Biden's electoral college win.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Fox News’ Kelly Phares contributed to this report.