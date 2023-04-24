Expand / Collapse search
Schumer dodges questions about attending event with man accused of running secret NYC Chinese police station

Schumer seen at New York City event with Lu Jianwang before Lu's arrest last week

By Greg Norman | Fox News
Chinese secret police station suspect pictured with NY Democrats Video

Chinese secret police station suspect pictured with NY Democrats

Newly-released images show a suspect accused of running a secret Chinese police station in New York City at a fundraising event with Sen. Chuck Schumer and Mayor Eric Adams. Fox News' Bryan Llenas has the details from Chinatown.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer dodged questions from Fox News on Monday after being photographed last month with a man at a gala who is now facing federal charges for allegedly running a secret Chinese police station in New York City. 

The prominent New York Democrat was asked twice about the matter outside the Roosevelt House at Hunter College in Manhattan – where Schumer was the honorary speaker at an Equal Rights Amendment event this morning – but he chose not to respond. 

Before and after the event, Schumer appeared to be on his phone. 

"Hi, Senator, what can you tell us about attending a gala last month and taking photos with a suspected CCP agent?" Schumer was asked as he walked outside the building. 

VIDEO SHOWS SUSPECT ACCUSED OF OPERATING SECRET CHINESE POLICE STATIONS MINGLING WITH SCHUMER, ADAMS 

Sen. Chuck Schumer in New York City

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is seen leaving an event Monday in which he appeared to be using his phone. (Fox News)

"How well do you know the man accused of running the secret police station in New York City?" Fox News’s Jennifer Johnson also asked the senator before he got into a vehicle. 

Schumer’s office also did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday from Fox News Digital. 

Video recorded on March 18 appears to show Lu Jianwang standing alongside New York City Mayor Eric Adams at an event where Schumer also spoke. 

2 NEW YORK RESIDENTS ALLEGEDLY RAN SECRET CHINESE POLICE STATION   

Schumer talks on phone in New York City

Senate Majority Leader Schumer did not respond to multiple questions from Fox News about being photographed in March with a man at a gala who is now accused of running a secret Chinese police station in New York City. (Fox News)

Lu was arrested last week and charged with conspiring to act as an agent of China's government, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York. 

The event was a fundraiser for the Fukien American Association, a cultural nonprofit linked to the Chinese province. 

When announcing Lu’s arrest last week, U.S. Attorney Breon Peace said China's Ministry of Public Security (MPS) "has repeatedly and flagrantly violated our nation's sovereignty, including by opening and operating a police station in the middle of New York City."  

"Two miles from our office, just across the Brooklyn Bridge, this nondescript office building in the heart of bustling Chinatown in Lower Manhattan has a dark secret. Until several months ago, an entire floor of this building hosted an undeclared police station of the Chinese National Police," Peace said. "Now, just imagine the NYPD opening an undeclared secret police station in Beijing. It would be unthinkable." 

Lu Jianwang, NYC China police station suspect seen alongside Mayor Eric Adams

Lu Jianwang, right, is seen alongside New York City Mayor Eric Adams at the March 2023 event. (Louis Zhao/Youtube)

In a statement, Adams’ office told Fox News that the mayor’s attendance at an event is either to show support for a local community or the city, and does not signal any kind of endorsement.  

A spokesperson for Adams also said he does not know Lu.  

Fox News’ Bryan Llenas contributed to this report. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.

